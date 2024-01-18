"I don't like that" - Pundit slams Erik ten Hag for banishing Manchester United star like he did to Jadon Sancho

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has lambasted Erik ten Hag for isolating Manchester United forward Anthony Martial from team training.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that the French striker was told by the Dutch boss to train alone to improve his fitness. Martial suffered an illness in December and has been sidelined since the Red Devils' 1-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

While he's recovered from the bug, Martial still needs time to return to full fitness, per the aforementioned outlet. Ten Hag's decision to make the striker train alone has been heavily scrutinized by Agbonlahor, who referenced Jadon Sancho's fallout with the Manchester United boss.

He said on talkSPORT:

“It’s probably because Martial doesn’t want to leave. Maybe a chance to leave has been offered and he hasn’t so he’s [Ten Hag] banished him like he did to Jadon Sancho."

"Should Martial still be at Manchester United? No he shouldn't. He doesn’t put enough effort in but don't put him on his own. I don’t like the training on your own though, I don't like that."

“If it was a normal player, you train with the team and do extra with a fitness coach after training. He’s obviously been banished for a reason and Ten Hag’s done it again."

Sancho had a public fallout with Ten Hag last September after posting a statement insisting he was being treated as a scapegoat, which resulted in a ban from training with the team. The England international has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan this winter.

Gary Neville names Manchester United's best player 'in terms of talent'

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes. The pundit believes the Portuguese midfielder is the most talented player in the current squad.

He said on the Stick to Football podcast (via The Boot Room):

“I think about Bruno Fernandes (as the most talented player at Manchester United) and I watched him on Sunday and he is obviously the best player in terms of talent but he is everywhere."

Neville insists that Ten Hag has offered Fernandes an abundance of freedom on the pitch, allowing him to move out of position and express his talent. The former United right-back added:

“I think Ten Hag is actually giving him the freedom to go there, there and there. Which means you can never have a combination or a pattern. Because you have your main midfield player everywhere on the pitch."

“It’s almost a bit 20 years ago, where you’d give your number 10 licence to play, that’s gone now – you have to fit within a pattern and combination. But that’s the bit where I think Bruno Fernandes must be being told to go everywhere because I don’t see Ten Hag or a coach saying get back into position.”

Fernandes received the captain's armband ahead of the current campaign, replacing Harry Maguire. The Portugal international has scored six goals and provided five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season.