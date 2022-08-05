“I like the type of football in which everyone puts themselves at the service of the collective” – Maurizio Sarri delivers interesting verdict on coaching Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has opened up about coaching Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. Sarri had the opportunity to manage the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at the Turin-based club, albeit for just one season.

The now-Lazio boss was in charge of the Old Lady in the 2019-20 season and guided them to their ninth consecutive Serie A title. Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed quite a sensational season under the Italian manager, scoring a total of 37 goals and providing nine assists in 46 games across all competitions.

However, Sarri was sacked after the season and Juventus have not won the Scudetto since, while Ronaldo has also moved on after another year at the Allianz Stadium.

The Italian manager hailed the outstanding goalscorer but made it clear that he would favor a system where players play as a unit. He said, as quoted by Gianluca di Marzio:

"I regret not having been able to coach him as a young man. I coached him when he had already become a world icon.

“Under me he scored 33 league goals, but it's never easy to convince a champion with those numbers to change course.

“I like the type of football in which everyone puts themselves at the service of the collective."

Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains up in the air

Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains under speculation after he asked Manchester United to sell him in July, as reported by The Times.

The Portuguese maestro made an emotional comeback at Manchester United last summer but the move has not worked out well for him.

The 37-year-old, as always, impressed with his goalscoring prowess as he netted 24 goals across competitions.

Despite his best efforts, the Red Devils had a miserable campaign and could only manage a sixth-placed finish.

The lack of Champions League football is believed to be a key factor behind Ronaldo seeking an exit from the club for the second time in his career.

However, it seems unlikely that his wish will be granted this summer and he might have to spend the upcoming season at Old Trafford.

