"I would like us to play a little more together" - Ousmane Dembele opens up on relationship with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has expressed his desire to play more frequently with Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe. The French stars are in the national squad to face Austria on Thursday, September 22, in the UEFA Nations League.

The duo have previously connected well on the pitch. Dembele wants to see more of that and has claimed he is working hard to get into the starting XI.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Dembele admitted that he gets along well with Mbappe and wants to play more with him. He said:

"I would like us to play a little more together. On the field, we get along very well . I know his qualities, he knows mine. We played what, 4-5 matches him and me together, and it went very well.

"I remember against England or against Italy before the World Cup. Me, I want to do everything in any case to work, to be in the eleven."

PSG rejected the chance to sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele

PSG football advisor Luis Campos has admitted that he likes Ousmane Dembele a lot, but does not believe the Barcelona star would fit their system.

He claims the Ligue1 side do not need wingers and the left-wing is the best position for the Frenchman to operate.

He told RMC Sport, as quoted by Sports Mole:

"I like Dembele a lot. His favourite position is on the left, and with that, we break our puzzle. Our attacking triangle is upside down. [Kylian] Mbappe is at the high point, and the other two are in support.

"We don't play with wingers. It was perhaps a mistake of the past to take great players who play in the same position."

Barcelona have made a great start to their La Liga campaign and are unbeaten after six matches. They have won five of those games and drawn just once so far, helping them sit second in the table behind Real Madrid, who have won all their matches.

PSG have also made a similar start with seven wins in their opening eight games. They too are unbeaten, but are on top of the LIgue1 table.

