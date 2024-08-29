"I like the way he plays" - Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler waxes lyrical about Arsenal star ahead of Saturday’s visit to the Emirates Stadium 

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has dubbed Kai Havertz one of the best German players ahead of his side's clash with Arsenal on Saturday (August 31). The Seagulls will do well to keep the Gunners forward quiet amid an impressive spell at the Emirates thus far.

Hurzeler looked forward to the encounter with Mikel Arteta's men by singling several of Saturday's opponents' players for praise. He lavished particular praise on compatriot Havertz (via Hayters TV):

"I could mention every player. (Martin) Odegaard has something special, Havertz I like the way he plays. He's one of the best German players we have. (Bukayo) Saka can decide a game in one situation."

Havertz, 25, has started the season promisingly with one goal and one assist in two games across competitions. He's picked up where he left off in his debut season at Arsenal in the 2023-24 campaign.

The 51-cap Germany posted 14 goals and seven assists in 51 games across competitions. He proved many doubters wrong after making a £67.5 million move to the Emirates from Chelsea, where he had struggled.

Havertz has been a prominent member of Germany's national team for several years. He was a mainstay in Julian Nagelsmann's side at Euro 2024, and his versatility was of huge use to the host nation.

Arsenal face Brighton at the Emirates, having started the season with two wins from two games. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in their opener and followed that up with an impressive 2-0 away win against Aston Villa.

"Proved a lot of people wrong" - Darren Bent hailed Kai Havertz's transformation at Arsenal

Havertz was perhaps one of the most criticized players in the Premier League before last season. He'd failed to reach expectations at Chelsea but showed vast improvement under Mikel Arteta last season.

Darren Bent acknowledged the progress Havertz has shown while playing under the Arsenal manager. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker told talkSPORT:

"I think Kai Havertz proved a lot of people wrong last year. For me, he got better and better as the season went along. I was quite impressed with him in the Euros as well for Germany, and now he has got the confidence for Mikel Arteta that he can play that number nine role, and also he can play in midfield."

Havertz's versatility has given Arteta plenty of options as the Gunners continue to challenge for the Premier League title. He has established himself as a regular starter at the Emirates and a key player.

