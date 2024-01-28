"I like the way he plays" - Pundit believes PL manager could replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool at the end of the season

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has urged Liverpool to appoint Eddie Howe as their new manager when Jürgen Klopp leaves the club this summer.

Klopp has announced his decision to step down from his role as the head coach of the Reds at the end of this season. This now leaves Liverpool in an unfamiliar position as they will have to look for a suitable replacement for the outgoing German tactician.

A couple of names have already been touted to take over the hot seat at Anfield such as Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi, according to HITC. Meanwhile, former Villa player Hendrie has suggested that the Reds go for Eddie Howe.

He pointed out Howe has tangible Premier League experience and he also loves his style of play, saying (via HITC):

"I would like to chuck someone in there that isn’t even on there [the list].

"Things aren’t great at Newcastle. I think maybe someone like Eddie Howe. Someone that knows the Premier League. He has gone to a football club that has been a tough one to really deal with. I think people have doubted him."

He concluded:

"I am not saying he’s leaving Newcastle, but you look at managers that aren’t in the frame. I think De Zerbi and Eddie Howe. I think I would be looking at Eddie Howe because I like the way he plays.”

Howe has been in charge of Newcastle United since 2021. He has had an impressive spell with the Toons, which includes a top-four finish in the Premier League during the 2022-23 campaign. He also led to the EFL Cup final where they lost to Manchester United.

Virgil Van Djik responds to Jürgen Klopp's decision to quit Liverpool this summer

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he was stunned to hear about the decision of head coach Klopp to step down as the club's head coach.

Klopp made his decision known to the world on Friday (January 26), which many didn't see coming at the time the report broke through the internet.

Reacting to his manager's announcement, Van Djik revealed that the news is a difficult one to take due to how important Klopp has been to the team. He said (via Mirror):

"It's a hard one to take, because the manager means so much for us, to me, to the club, to the whole Premier League I think. But he made the decision for him and his family. It was always going to be a tough one and it was definitely the case."

Klopp has won every trophy available with Liverpool since being appointed as manager back in 2015.