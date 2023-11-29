“I was like ‘wow’” - Ex-Chelsea stars blown away by performance from Manchester United talent Kobbie Mainoo

Former Chelsea stars Craig Burley and Mario Melchiot heaped praise on Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo after his performance against Everton on Sunday, November 26.

The 18-year-old earned his first Premier League star for the Red Devils against Everton at Goodison Park. He played 72 minutes and was excellent in the defensive midfield position and he helped United win 3-0.

Mainoo completed 2/3 dribbles, won 5/8 duels, made two clearances, two interceptions, one tackle, and blocked one shot. His performance earned him the Manchester United fans' Player of the Match award.

After the game, Burley heaped praise on Mainoo's composure, saying on ESPN (via United in Focus):

"He just looks so composed on the ball, one of the things they have struggled with. I just thought his performance was fantastic.”

Melchiot, meanwhile, was impressed by how the English youngster controlled the game and his defensive contributions as he said:

“An 18-year-old kid who can dictate the tempo of the team like that… That young kid, that young to come into a team, when all the eyes are on you, the energy he has, the way he was demanding the ball, they were playing him the ball, he was showing up for the ball.

“The key moment for me was a tackle he made in the box, and he made a block and I was like ‘wow’.”

Mainoo has come through Manchester United's academy and has made four senior appearances so far.

Mario Melchiot feels sorry for Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat

The Red Devils signed Sofyan Amrabat on a season-long loan from Fiorentina in the summer. With Casemiro now 31 and struggling with injuries, the Moroccan was signed as his potential replacement.

However, Amrabat has failed to impress as per expectations in his 11 appearances across competitions for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag chose to start Mainoo over him in the Everton clash.

Melchiot, while sharing his glowing assessment of Mainoo, also said that he feels sorry for Amrabat:

“I feel sorry for Amrabat, he [Ten Hag] spends a lot of money for him and he puts him on the bench and the 18-year-old kid comes in. When you signed for the team you didn’t expect that to happen, ‘this is not going to be part of my battle’.

“Now this kid has put himself in, ‘come on let’s have it, we are going to battle for that position’, the way it looks now, it looks kind of open. If I was 18-years-old and I played like him, I would go all the way.”

Manchester United paid €10 million to sign Amrabat on loan and have the option to make it permanent next summer for €25 million.