“I would have liked Diego to give me the cup” – Lionel Messi reveals Maradona desire after FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina

Lionel Messi has admitted that he wished Diego Maradona was alive to watch Argentina lift the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month in his first interview since the tournament.

Lionel Messi put an end to Argentina's 36-year-long wait to win the FIFA World Cup last month. He led La Albiceleste to glory in Qatar, helping them beat defending champions France in the final.

Argentina faced the risk of making an early exit from the tournament after they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opener. However, they remarkably bounced back from the loss and went on to emerge victorious.

Apart from France, Messi and Co. beat the likes of the Netherlands and Croatia on their road to glory. The triumph in Qatar also saw the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar get his hands on the one trophy that evaded him for most of his career.

It is worth noting that it was also Argentina's first World Cup win since 1986 when Diego Maradona lifted the cup. The legend, though, could not witness the moment as he passed away in 2020.

Speaking in his first interview since the tournament, Messi revealed that he wished Maradona had handed him the World Cup trophy in Qatar. He pointed out how the Argentinean great was keen to see the country lift the cup again. He said on the Argentinean radio show Perros de la Calle [via La Nacion]:

“I would have liked Diego to give me the Cup, to see all this, Argentina [becoming the] world champion. With how he loved the national team, he wanted these things to happen. He pushed us from above."

What was Lionel Messi's relationship with Diego Maradona like?

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona are undoubtedly two of Argentina's best footballers of all time. They also continue to divide opinion among fans about who is the better of the two.

However, the Argentinean icons notably shared a good relationship before the 1986 World Cup winner's death. It is worth noting that Messi even played under the Napoli legend's management for La Albiceleste.

Maradona's emotional message to Messi even resurfaced online before the World Cup final. He once tipped the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to be the best player in history. He said:

“Hello Lio.. I want to say that I love you very much and you are breaking it. You will be the best player in history when you finish your career. You had fun today, today you kept doing what you’re doing. Be happy with your family, love you Lio.”

It is easy to understand why Lionel Messi wished the late legend was in Qatar last month.

