"I would have liked to go" - Real Madrid legend claims he was close to joining Liverpool before they stalled the move

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo recently claimed that he was close to joining Premier League side Liverpool. Figo left Los Blancos back in 2005 and went on to join Italian giants Inter Milan. However, the Portuguese legend recently claimed in his documentary, The Figo Affair, that he was close to joining Liverpool.

However, the Reds kept the player waiting. While Figo was interested in the move, the Premier League side kept making excuses and signing other players. That agitated Figo, who instead decided to make the move to Italy.

Here's what the former Portugal captain said (via The Guardian):

"I would have liked to go, We talked a lot. One week they say, ‘No, wait, we can’t do it just now’ and then they sign a player. Then, ‘Wait a few more days, we need to sort this first’ and they sign another. I think: ‘Bloody hell, are you messing with me, or what?’ Inter appear, I go to Milan, meet [the club president Massimo] Moratti and take the decision. I loved Inter, it was exactly what I needed.”

Figo further explained why he didn't choose the coaching route once he hung up his boots. Clash of egos is one aspect that made him avoid the decision. He was also more keen to explore the executive side. The former Ballon d'Or winner added:

"Yes. because I know players too well! I would like to try it, you know. I don’t know if I would have the ability. My challenge would be putting my footballing ideas into practice, communicating, reaching people. I don’t have the badge. The course is like studying medicine: six years. Come on, madness."

He further said:

“And I’ve always been drawn more to the executive side, fascinated by producing, being an entrepreneur. I don’t sit still. I like people with playing experience being in the game – but only if they have the ability. I’m totally against ‘names’.”

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reacts to Real Madrid and Liverpool transfer rumors

Kylian Mbappe is linked to Real Madrid and Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from the club, with Real Madrid and Liverpool potential suitors. According to RMC Sport, when quizzed by about which club he would like to join more, the Frenchman responded with a smile, saying:

"For now, a second World Cup. After that, I don't know."

While Mbappe is being coy on his future, speculation is guaranteed to increase. It will be interesting to see where the superstar ends up if heb does depart from PSG. With Real Madrid and Liverpool leading the chase, it is likely there will be many more suitors for his signature.

