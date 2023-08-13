"I wouldn't have liked that" - Alan Shearer not happy with Pep Guardiola's treatment of Manchester City star

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has slammed Pep Guardiola's treatment of Erling Haaland during Manchester City's win against Burnley on 11 August.

The Cityzens comfortably beat the Clarets 3-0 at Turf Moor in the opening gameweek of the league. Haaland scored two goals in the first 36 minutes of the game but seemingly complained about a lack of service towards the end of the first half.

This apparently drew a reaction out of Guardiola. As Haaland walked towards the tunnel, the Spanish tactician was seen berating the Norwegian hitman before pushing the camera away from his direction.

Shearer was left confused as to why Guardiola didn't wait for Haaland to reach the dressing room before having a go at him. He said on Match of the Day (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"I'm old school, I do love how he is so driven and wants perfection. If he doesn't want the cameras to see him then wait until you're in the dressing room. I wouldn't have liked that.

"I'd have said two words to him and one of them would have been off. Say what you want to me in the dressing room and give me the biggest telling off but not in front of the crowd like that. No."

Haaland, who broke the record for most Premier League goals in a season (36) last term, played 80 minutes before being taken off for Cole Palmer. Despite scoring a brace, the 23-year-old managed just nine successful passes and two shots on target.

Pep Guardiola gives verdict on Erling Haaland confrontation in Manchester City's latest win

Pep Guardiola was asked to address the squabble with Erling Haaland in Manchester City's dominant opening-day win against Burnley.

The Spanish tactician assured fans there was no malice between the pair and said, via the aforementioned source:

"There’s no problem at all. It was about a connection with the players. He wanted the ball in behind him and that ball hasn't to be in behind. Sometimes you have to be patient to find the right moment.

"He was not frustrated, I am not frustrated. In football, it happens. Don't be dramatic. He scored two goals and he’s happy."

Haaland now has 38 goals in 36 Premier League games in his career. If he commits his long-term future to Manchester City, there is no reason why cannot chase down Alan Shearer's all-time record of 260 Premier League goals.

Last season, the former Borussia Dortmund striker scored 52 goals in 53 games across competitions, helping his team to a memorable treble win. He still has four years left on his contract at the Etihad, which sees him pocket £19 million in annual wages.