Sergio Aguero has revealed that boxer Canelo Alvarez sent him an audio message over the Lionel Messi feud.

Alvarez has taken aim at Messi on multiple occasions since Argentina defeated Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Mexican pugilist claimed that the Argentine superstar disrespected the Mexican flag and jersey.

He had a back-and-forth exchange with Aguero as well. Now, the former Manchester City and Barcelona striker has revealed that the boxer sent him a WhatsApp audio message. Aguero said (via Daily Mail):

"He sent me an audio... do you know the s*** he had? When I see Whatsapp and read, 'Canelo, audio message,' I said to myself, 'Oh mother!' He told me: 'Damn s**, I liked you, a***,' I replied: 'Mr. Canelo, it seems to me that you are wrong. You don't know Leo. At no time is he stepping on the Mexico shirt.' He said, 'You're wrong.' and he told me to respect his opinion."

Canelo Alvarez previously aimed a message at Lionel Messi as he wrote on Twitter:

"He better pray to God that I don't find him. Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls**t that Messi did."

Sergio Aguero came to Lionel Messi's defense amid Canelo Alvarez onslaught

Sergio Aguero came to his former international teammate Lionel Messi's defense as Canelo Alvarez went after the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on Twitter. Aguero wrote:

"Mr. Canelo, don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know about football and what happens in a locker room. The shirts are always on the floor after games due to sweat, and then if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the boot and accidentally hits it."

Alvarez hit back at Aguero in a foul-mouthed manner, claiming the former attacker sent him a message previously. Aguero reacted to the comments, as he said in a video:

"You earned the hatred of all of Argentina. Just with Messi, it's like saying something against Maradona. You played with fire. So, I'm sorry I followed you on Instagram, but I stopped following you. I liked you, I don't like you today."

