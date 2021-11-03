"I liken him to someone like Yaya Toure" - Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on 'fantastic' Chelsea star, compares him to Manchester City legend

Football pundit Rio Ferdinand has praised Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Ferdinand even compared Loftus-Cheek to former Manchester City player Yaya Toure.

Loftus-Cheek has undergone a rebirth in Chelsea's midfield this season. He has become a trustworthy rotation option for club manager Thomas Tuchel. The German tactician handed the midfielder a start in the Blues' UEFA Champions League clash against Malmo last night (November 2).

Speaking ahead of the game on BT Sport (via Metro), Rio Ferdinand had this to say about Loftus-Cheek:

"I love him. I’ve always known about him from friends at Chelsea. He’s a fantastic specimen, first and foremost. I liken him, in full flow, to someone like Yaya Toure."

Squawka Football @Squawka Ruben Loftus-Cheek's game by numbers vs. Malmo:



80 touches

30 passes in final third

14 duels won (most)

8 final third entries

7 take-ons completed (most)

7 touches in the opp. box

4 shots

4 aerial duels won (most)

3 chances created

3 possession won



The former Manchester United centre-back went on to praise Loftus-Cheek's ability to "intimidate" opponents and called him a "fantastic talent."

"He can intimidate players. When he turns and goes full pelt, it’s unplayable at times. As a centre back that’s one of your biggest fears," Ferdinand said. "He’s a fantastic talent. He’s as comfortable in the wide areas of a front three as he is in front of the defence. You don’t get that with many players. The strings he has to his bow are beautiful."

Loftus-Cheek did not score or assist for Chelsea against Malmo, but impressed with an excellent performance. The 25-year-old registered three key passes and completed 83.3% of his passes on the night, helping the Blues to a 1-0 victory.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could channel his best this season at Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek came up through the ranks at Chelsea before making his first-team debut back in 2014. However, he made just four appearances for the Blues that season. Loftus-Cheek was given more playing time in the 2015-16 season as he made 17 appearances for Chelsea, registering two goals and two assists apiece.

Injuries hurt his development as the midfielder could make just 11 appearances in the 2016-17 campaign. Chelsea reportedly felt Loftus-Cheek required more playing time and sent him on loan to Crystal Palace for the following season. He made the most of the opportunity, scoring twice and registering five assists in 25 appearances for the Eagles in the 2017-18 season.

Maurizio Sarri's arrival in the Chelsea dugout in the summer of 2018 was a blessing for Loftus-Cheek. Sarri placed immense trust in the Englishman as Loftus-Cheek made 40 appearances for Chelsea in the 2018-19 season. He registered 10 goals and five assists while also collecting a UEFA Europa League winners' medal.

But the joy was shortlived as another injury kept Loftus-Cheek out of action for much of the 2019-20 season. He was then loaned to Fulham for the 2020-21 season, where he made 33 appearances but could not save the Cottagers from relegation.

Now back at Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek will hope to steer clear of injuries this season. He has already made nine appearances for Tuchel's side in the ongoing campaign, registering two assists.

