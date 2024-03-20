“I did not listen to him” - Al-Hilal star Michael opens up on what Cristiano Ronaldo told him after he copied Siuuu celebration against Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal star Michael has opened up about copying Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration during the Arab Club Champions Cup final in 2023.

The Brazilian attacker bagged the night's opening goal in the 51st minute and pulled out the iconic "Siuuu" celebration. However, Ronaldo would have the last laugh, as his brace handed Al-Nassr a 2-1 win on the night.

Speaking about the incident, Michael said in a recent interview (via @X99i3):

"I promised my friends before the Arab Championship final that if I scored, I would celebrate the way he did, and I did it. Then he came to me in surprise and told me 'Dont celebrate like he did'. He asked me not to do it, but I did not listen to him."

Ronaldo's celebration has become extremely popular, with several footballers around the globe copying the trademark move. The 39-year-old striker brought his charisma to the Saudi Pro League in January 2023 after having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United.

So far, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has made 52 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr, bagging 44 goals and 13 assists. His club are currently out of action till March 30 due to the ongoing international break.

Once they return, Al-Nassr face Al-Tai in the league. Currently, Ronaldo and Co. are second, 12 points behind Michael's Al-Hilal.

Kevin De Bruyne is happy at Manchester City, amid rumors linking midfielder with Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League - Reports

AFC Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the way for European superstars to join the Saudi Pro League following his move to Al-Nassr. since then, the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, and many others have taken the leap.

The next big star linked with a move to Saudi Arabia is Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Although the 32-year-old's contract runs out in 2025, it is believed that the Belgium international is happy to remain at the Etihad for the time being (via GOAL).

De Bruyne arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2015 for a reported €76 million. Since then, he's made 370 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens, bagging 98 goals and 166 assists.

The midfielder has won the Premier League trophy five times and the UEFA Champions League once, among other honors at the Etihad.