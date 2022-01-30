“I have listened to the club and to Florentino [Perez] a lot” – Fernando Morientes makes bold claim on Kylian Mbappe’s reported Real Madrid switch

Former Real Madrid player Fernando Morientes has claimed French star Kylian Mbappe will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window. Mbappe's contract at French club Paris Saint-Germain will expire after the end of the ongoing season. No contract extension deal has been signed between the two parties yet.

The Spanish giants have been pursuing Mbappe for the last few seasons now. PSG have managed to keep him so far, rejecting Madrid's bids last summer. However, the former Los Blancos forward is convinced that Kylian Mbappe will join the Spanish club later this year.

Speaking to RMC Sport, he said:

"Kylian [Mbappe] will join Madrid this year. I have listened to the club and to Florentino [Perez] a lot. The president rates him highly because he is unique. He could play at Real Madrid for many years."

The 13-time Champions league winners have also been following Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. However, Los Blancos have prioritized the signing of the French international over Norwegian sensation Haaland.

Gareth Bale's family wants the Welshman to leave Real Madrid

Winger Gareth Bale's family and friends have reportedly advised the Welshman to leave Real Madrid after spending nine years with the Spanish club. According to reports, the family understands the affection Bale has for the club but wishes to see him move out and find a different club.

The 32-year-old has won four Champions League titles playing for the Spanish giants since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Gareth Bale's family 'want him to leave Real Madrid on his own terms' with his contract expiring this summer having not featured since August trib.al/jRTzmKT Gareth Bale's family 'want him to leave Real Madrid on his own terms' with his contract expiring this summer having not featured since August trib.al/jRTzmKT

Bale has had serious injury issues, failing to keep himself fit for the entirety of the season. The Welsh international is also struggling to find enough game time under new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelloti. He has made just three appearances this season.

Hence, well-wishers of Bale want him to end his stint at the Santiago Bernabeau but the player must do it 'on his own terms.

Bale won elite European silverware in the Champions League in his first season and went on to win three more along with two La Liga titles. Bale was one of the key players in the Real Madrid set-up featuring Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in the forward line.

However, the player did not have a healthy relationship with former manager Zinedine Zidane. He was also sent on a season-long loan spell last season to his former club, Tottenham Hotspur.

