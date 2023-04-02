“I was a little bit disappointed” – Gabriel Jesus makes honest admission despite Arsenal win against Leeds

Arsenal centre-forward Gabriel Jesus has admitted that he was disappointed not to play for more than an hour against Leeds United on Saturday (1 April).

The Brazilian centre-forward returned from injury on 12 March in a 3-0 Premier League win against Fulham. He is yet to play the full 90 minutes in any of the four games across competitions since returning from the knee injury he suffered with Brazil in December.

This included the 4-1 win against Leeds United at the Emirates, where he started but was taken off in the 60th minute for Bukayo Saka. He scored his second goal of the game five minutes before being taken off.

Jesus' second goal came just five minutes before being taken off. After the game, the former Manchester City striker, who has scored just one Premier League hat-trick in his career, told the Gunners' official website (h/t Metro):

"Like every player you never disrespect the manager. The Mr, Mikel knows how I appreciate him a lot and how I respect him and the team as well.

Jesus, who has seven goals and six assists in 17 league games this season, added:

"Obviously, every player wants to play the full 90 minutes and I think I’m ready obviously to play more but when the referee came and said you’re going out I was a little bit disappointed because I want to play. But of course I respect the mister and respect the other players as well. So it was just 60 minutes but I enjoy it a lot."

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta has been able to afford to swap Jesus in and out of the XI in recent weeks due to Leandro Trossard's arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

Arsenal reclaim eight-point lead over Manchester City after win vs Leeds

Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1 in the Premier League at the Etihad just a couple of hours before Arsenal's win against Leeds United.

The Gunners' win against the Whites meant they reclaimed their eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. The former have 72 points from 29 games as compared to the latter's 64, although City still have a game in hand.

With just nine games left for them in the Premier League season, Arsenal fans will fancy their team to win their first league title since 2004. Mikel Arteta's side are not in any cup competitions after being eliminated from the UEFA Europa League last 16 by Sporting CP last month.

Yet, he believes his team have four finals to play in the month of May.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes