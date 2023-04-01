“We were all clapping for him” – Mikel Arteta admits he's ‘delighted’ for Arsenal star after 4-1 win over Leeds

Mikel Arteta has said that he's delighted for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian scored a brace in the 4-1 Premier League win against Leeds United on Saturday (April 1).

The Brazilian centre-forward injured his knee during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which sidelined him from action for a considerable period. He made his return to action as a 77th-minute substitute in his team's 3-0 league win against Fulham on March 12.

Jesus, though, failed to provide a goal contribution in his first three games across competitions after recovering from injury. Arteta implied last month that Jesus, like everyone else, cannot expect to start every game if he doesn't show his worth.

Against Leeds, the former Manchester City striker certainly reminded fans why Arsenal paid £45 million to sign him from the Etihad last summer. He won a penalty just after the half-hour mark through some brilliant footwork inside the box and dispatched his spot-kick without any fuss.

A splendid low cross from Leandro Trossard in the 55th minute found Jesus inside the box, who scored his second of the game to make it 3-0. The Gunners eventually won 4-1 at the Emirates to restore their eight-point lead atop the standings.

After the game, Arteta praised the Arsenal No. 9 (h/t Football.London):

"Delighted for him. They all were. We were all clapping for him. He’s been working so hard for the last for or five months with a lot of support from the team and the staff. Today, he deserved the chance to start. He grabbed the opportunity with a lot of conviction and with two goals."

Jesus was subbed off in the 60th minute for Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will treat Premier League games in May like finals

Arsenal have entered the business end of the season with the Premier League title up for grabs. The win against Leeds lifted them to 72 points from 29 games - eight ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

It's a football cliche to label important games towards the end of a campaign as finals to showcase what's at stake. Arteta, though, believes Arsenal's league games can't be labeled 'finals' till May.

The Spanish tactician said after the win against Leeds, via the aforementioned source:

"No, it feels like another game (if Leeds clash felt like a final). The next session go again, and then the next game. Finals are played in May. We don’t have any finals until then."

The Gunners play Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league next month.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes