"I am a little bit disappointed, like the players" - Robert Pires speaks on Arsenal's 2023-24 season after losing PL title to Manchester City

Robert Pires reckons Arsenal are headed in the right direction despite losing the Premier League title to Manchester City.

The Gunners stretched City to the wire only to lose the title on the final day. They managed 89 points, two less than City. The tally is one less than their 'Invincibles' team scored in their title-winning 2003-04 season.

Pires, a member of that legendary side, has given his assessment of the ongoing season. The Frenchman told Virgin Media Sport (via Metro):

"I am a little bit disappointed, like the players, like Mikel Arteta, like the fans, because they're doing very well, they play very well during all the season across 10 months."

Pires added:

"I know, and we know that to win a trophy is very tough, very tough. 89 points at the end is not enough."

Pires also added that he's proud of Arteta and the entire Arsenal team. The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner said that his former club are ready for the next season.

William Saliba sends encouraging message to Arsenal fans

William Saliba was a rock at the back for Arsenal this season. The Frenchman played every single minute of their Premier League campaign and is the only player in the league to do so.

Saliba kept his head high despite the Gunners falling short in the title race to Manchester City. The centre-back promised fans that better days are ahead, writing on social media:

"Gunners, thanks for everything! The support this season has been crazy and we felt it at every moment. Next season, big things are going to happen. We will get together. North London forever."

The Gunners have finished runner-ups in two consecutive seasons. However, this season, they were much more resilient under pressure. There's no shame in pushing Pep Guardiola's generational Manchester City, who became the first team to complete a Premier League four-peat.