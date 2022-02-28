“I am a little bit surprised” – Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink amused with Chelsea not starting with player who could have been ‘problem’ to Liverpool during final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel decided to put Romelu Lukaku on the bench for their Carabao Cup final clash against Liverpool on Sunday. Former Blues star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink revealed that he was surprised by the decision.

The Blues lost the game 11-10 on penalties as there was no breakthrough between them even after 120 minutes of action.

Tuchel went with a front-three of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount for the Wembley showpiece.

GOAL @goal LIVERPOOL BEAT CHELSEA ON PENALTIES TO LIFT THE LEAGUE CUP 🥶 LIVERPOOL BEAT CHELSEA ON PENALTIES TO LIFT THE LEAGUE CUP 🥶 https://t.co/sqfLwqUAeQ

The Belgian striker didn't start in their Champions League clash with Lille on Tuesday either. He last featured in their XI in a narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League about 10 days ago.

However, Hasselbaink didn't expect the Chelsea boss to leave Lukaku on the bench in a big game like the Carabao Cup finals.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"I am a little bit surprised. It’s a final, it’s a big game. Yes, he’s not in form and Havertz is in form, but they can play together. But more because they are playing against Liverpool. Liverpool play with a high line. If you remember the 2-2, Liverpool struggled with the balls behind and have the power and pace of Lukaku going in behind. It’s a problem."

Lukaku made a sensational return to Stamford Bridge last summer for a club-record £97.5 million from Inter Milan but has so far failed to impress.

Injuries have wreaked havoc on his playing time and also caused friction at the club after openly questioning his role under Tuchel.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC Romelu Lukaku on the bench again for Chelsea game vs Liverpool. He’s not in the starting eleven as already happened in Champions League. Romelu Lukaku on the bench again for Chelsea game vs Liverpool. He’s not in the starting eleven as already happened in Champions League. 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/Ev8NeoVNvL

In 29 appearances, he's struck only 10 times (five in the league) and assisted another two goals.

Hasselbaink would've started Chelsea star

Despite all the problems Lukaku has gone through in his second Chelsea stint thus far, Hasselbaink said he would've chosen him in the starting line-up.

"Yes, I think so. It’s Wembley, big pitch, big spaces. We know how Liverpool plays and you need to attack Liverpool if you’re going to beat them. You need to contend them as well, but you need to attack them and make the back four uncomfortable."

He praised Havertz for his ability to find pockets of space but insisted he would've still chosen Chelsea's summer signing over him.

"I’m not saying that it can’t be done with Havertz. He’s a different kind of player, he will come more to the ball, he will be more in pockets. Other players will have to go around him [Lukaku] and go into the space, but I would have liked to have seen the power of Lukaku. Don’t get me wrong, he will still feature in the game only not from the start."

Edited by Aditya Singh