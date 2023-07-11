"I was a little nervous, scared, everything" - Chelsea star opens up on his first interaction with Lionel Messi

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has disclosed details about his first interaction with his idol Lionel Messi. The Argentine midfielder admitted that he was nervous during his first meeting with the former Barcelona superstar.

When asked about the first time he met Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team, Fernandez said with a smile in an interview with Ole:

"I was 20 years old, it was my first call, so I was a little nervous, scared, everything... A lot of anxiety. They were a lot of weird sensations, heh. Later, as time went by, when they summoned me again, it was different because I gained more confidence, the group began to unite me more with them and everything was easier."

When asked about his first match with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Chelsea midfielder added:

"And... The first call I already had a trick match with Leo. I played against him, incredible pressure, heh. They have been playing together for a long time, they do it by heart; and I played with Santi Simón and Gastón Ávila. We lost both games very badly, they beat us by a lot, heh."

Fernandez played a crucial role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory along with Lionel Messi. The Chelsea midfielder registered seven appearances at the tournament in Qatar, recording a goal and an assist.

The former Benfica star not only fulfilled his dream of playing alongside his idol but helping him and La Albiceleste taste international glory.

"I had always dreamed" - Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez speaks on taking photo with Lionel Messi

The Chelsea midfielder also spoke about the first time he clicked a photo with his idol, insisting it was a dream come true. Fernandez said in the aforementioned interview:

"Yes, I had always dreamed of having a photo with Leo (Messi)... And now, everything that happened: the World Cup, having him as a partner..."

The Chelsea star added:

"The first day I was in the National Team I took a photo with him, I went and asked for it because I didn't know if they were going to call me again and I wanted to have the photo to keep for myself and show it to my family and friends, heh."

Lionel Messi had an exceptional 2022/23 campaign with Argentina, finally lifting the prestigious World Cup trophy. He scored seven goals and provided three assists at the 2022 edition in Qatar, winning the Golden Ball award.

The Argentine superstar bagged a brace in the final against France and converted his spot-kick in the penalty shootout as well.

