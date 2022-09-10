"I live by and for football 24 hours a day” – Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric reveals ‘secret’ behind getting better with age

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric recently shared his routine and spoke about how he continues to perform at the highest level.

The Croat is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, especially after his performances in the last few seasons. He turned 37 on Friday (September 9) but has shown no signs of slowing down.

Modric has played six games across competitions for so far this season, registering two goals and an assist. His greatness can be gaged by the fact that he has received standing ovations in his last four games on being subbed off. Three of them were at away grounds, including Celtic Park in midweek.

On his 37th birthday, Modric spoke about how he continues to get better with age, telling Real Madrid TV (via Diario AS):

“They always ask me for my secret, but I don't know what to tell you. It's natural. I live by and for football 24 hours a day. I think that is very important. I love what I do, and I am enjoying my profession like never before because I know that I am at a difficult age for a footballer."

He added:

"Maybe that's why I'm enjoying it like never before, since you never know how long you can last at this level and at this club, where the demand is maximum. I try to enjoy training and matches. All this helps to be well at this age."

Modric also spoke about his daily routine:

“Today, for example, I arrived an hour and a quarter earlier, and almost every day I have breakfast here. I do my things with the physical therapists in the gym to go to training already warm. Then I do the training; some days, we train harder and others not so much."

He added:

"Later, depending on how I feel, I stay to do things with the physios, whatever I need. Then I go home to spend time with family and children. I pick them up from school almost every day. It's a bit boring, isn't it?"

Modric has already won a trophy this season - the UEFA Super Cup.

Luka Modric's career at Real Madrid so far

Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for £30 million. He was voted La Liga's worst signing of the season in his first season at the club.

However, he bounced back incredibly next season, helping Los Blancos win their much-awaited La Decima, their tenth UEFA Champions League title.

Modric has played 442 games across competitions for the 14-time European champions, registering 33 goals and 73 assists. He has put in some incredible performances, winning five Champions League and three La Liga titles, among other honors with Real Madrid.

The Croatian is the only player to break the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi duopoly by winning the 2018 Ballon d'Or award after leading Croatia to the FIFA World Cup final that year.

He will look to achieve more trophies with Madrid this season and also lead Croatia to glory in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which could be his last.

