"I live in the moment" - Lionel Messi 'happy' after playing 1000th game and reach 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal with Argentina

Argentina captain Lionel Messi expressed his elation on appearing in his 1000th competitive game in his team's 2-1 win over Australia at the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday (December 3).

La Albiceleste qualified for the quarterfinals with a tense win at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Goals from Messi and Julian Alvarez were enough to take Argentina through despite Enzo Fernandez's 77th minute own goal bringing the Socceroos back into the game.

Messi, 35, produced a stellar outing on the night, scoring his firstknockout goal in the quadrennial tournament. He registered five shots, completed 51 passes, created four chances, completed one dribble, won four ground duels and made three recoveries.

At the post-gamepress conference, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star opened up on reaching his career landmark. He said:

"I found out today that it was the 1,000th match. I live in the moment, I enjoy what we're going through, and I'm happy to take one more step, to get through to the quarterfinals."

Messi, who is appearing in his fifth and likely final World Cup, has netted 789 goals and contributed 339 assists in 1000 combined appearances for Argentina, Barcelona and PSG during his illustrious career.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored three goals and laid out an assist in four 2022 FIFA World Cup games. He's next scheduled to be in action against the Netherlands in the last eight on Friday (December 9).

Netherlands, meanwhile, progressed to the last eight with a 3-1 win over USA on the same day. Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries scored for the Oranje, while Haji Wright bagged a consolation for Gregg Berhalter's well-drilled side.

Messi is set to be part of a fourth World Cup quarterfinal. He won in 2014 (beating Belgium 1-0) and came up up short in 2006 (losing to Germany on penalties) and 2010 (losing 4-0 to Germany). Messi was an unused substitute in the 2006 game.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi tipped to retire if he wins 2022 FIFA World Cup

In his column for BBC, Argentina great Pablo Zabaleta shared his thoughts on his former Argentina teammate Lionel Messi's influence as a captain in the national team's dressing room. He wrote:

"He is not just our best player; he is the true leader of the team – even Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said that himself many times – and he will be helping them through this difficult start in that way too, not just by scoring goals. It is great to see. It has been a long journey for him to this moment."

Zabaleta added that the ex-Barcelona man should hang up his boots if he adds the FIFA World Cup trophy to his collection. He concluded:

"Of course, everyone can change off the field. He is now more mature; he has more experience, and he is a family man – but he is still an amazing footballer too. If he does win this World Cup, then he should just retire straight away because he will have achieved everything possible. There will be nothing left for him to win."

Messi is looking to win the World Cup for the first time after falling short in the 2014 final against Germany.

