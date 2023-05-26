"I'll be back stronger than ever" - Reece James sends message to Chelsea supporters after picking up another injury

Chelsea full-back Reece James posted a message on his Instagram story addressing the fans after he picked up another hamstring injury during training yesterday (May 25).

It has been a frustrating season for Reece James. The 23-year-old has been limited to just 24 appearances in all competitions and has only been able to score two goals and provide two assists.

On his day, James is arguably the most complete full-back in English football. However, recurring hamstring injuries have sidelined him for most of the season. The fullback also missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December due to an injury. He will now require a scan after aggravating his hamstring yesterday during team training.

Caretaker manager Frank Lampard has ruled him out for the Blues' clash against Newcastle United this Sunday (May 28). The England international took to his Instagram story today to address the fans about his injury:

"I'm sure you've seen the news. I won't be back for the last game. It's been tough for me. I'm sorry this szn hasn't gone as we all wanted. Next szn I'll be back stronger than ever, and we'll be back fighting for trophies! Stay well and see u soon. Love u all, Reece"

Since his breakthrough from the Chelsea academy during the 2019-20 season, James has sustained 14 injuries after yesterday's incident. He has missed more than 50 first-team games and will be hoping to recover and remain injury-free next season.

Roma forward reveals Reece James wants him to return to Chelsea

Roma forward Tammy Abraham recently revealed that Reece James 'always' tells him to return to Chelsea.

The 25-year-old made a name for himself in the 2019-20 season at Chelsea. He scored 30 goals in 82 appearances, helping them win the UEFA Champions League in 2021. However, he lost his position in the team under Thomas Tuchel and was sold to Serie A side Roma in the summer of 2021 for £34 million.

Under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho, Tammy Abraham revived his career and has scored 36 goals in 104 appearances for the Italian side. He won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. He could win the Europa League this season as Roma face Sevilla in the final on May 31.

The Italian side have reportedly set an £80 million price tag on Abraham with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle interested. The Blues are also expected to be in need of a forward this summer. This has fueled Reece James to ask Abraham to make a return to Stamford Bridge.

In an interview with TMW, Abraham said (via Football.London):

"I still talk to so many Chelsea players, James always tells me to come back. We grew up together and have known each other for years - players like [Mason] Mount, [Declan] Rice and [Eddie] Nketiah."

It doesn't appear as if this transfer will happen, as according to Football.London, the Blues are considering making a move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

