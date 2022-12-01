Brazil star Dani Alves has responded to critiques questioning his inclusion in the FIFA World Cup squad.

Tite raised many eyebrows when he decided to select Alves in his side. The 39-year-old full-back currently plays for Liga MX side Pumas UNAM.

Critiques questioned his inclusion. However, Alves has now clarified his role in the national team. He told the media (via GE Globo):

“My mission in the national team is to give my best for the national team. We have 26 players with the same ability to execute, but every moment we have a plan, and every moment I have to follow the plan. I think that in the two games that I wasn't there, the team needed, in my position, a better defense.

"I'm a good attacker (laughs). That's the plan. Know how the team plays and what will be required of your service."

Alves has been a versatile player throughout his career. He has played as a full-back for most of his career. However, his attacking capacity is not something to be overlooked.

Critiques suggested that Dani Alves' role in Brazil is to play the tambourine and cheer the squad for the FIFA World Cup.

The veteran defender said if he had to do that for his team, he would accept the role. He further added that he would become the best tambourine player:

“I'm at the service of the team. If it's to play the tambourine, I'll be the best tambourine player there is.”

Brazil star Dani Alves explained how dedication played a role in his selection for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Brazil star Dani Alves spoke about the importance of dedication and how it has helped him get selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, 16 years after his international debut.

Alves said:

"Life has taught me that when you put your mind on what you want, when you put work, dedication, proceed, it takes you to unimaginable places. It is what is happening now.

"This trip is unique and that's what I've done in all these 16 years on behalf of the Brazilian team. Life always rewards those who love what they do and dedicate themselves, body and soul to their mission. I am reaping what I sowed in these 16 years."

