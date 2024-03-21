"I´ll come after you" - Erling Haaland reveals message received from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola before leaving for international duty

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has said that his club boss Pep Guardiola doesn't want him to return injured from the international break.

Haaland has joined his Norwegian teammates for their friendlies against the Czech Republic (March 22) and Slovakia (March 26). There was a concerning footage from the Norway training camp earlier this week, as City striker was seen wincing in pain.

It's pertinent to note that the 23-year-old has only recently returned to action from a foot injury that sidelined him for nearly two months. Meanwhile, the Norwegian team doctor said after the aforementioned session that there was no issue with Haaland.

The striker has shed light on what Guardiola told him just before he left for the international break (as per Daily Mail via Norwegian newspaper VG):

"The only thing Pep said. 'If you´re not well when you come back, I'll come after you.´"

With City contending for another treble, Guardiola can ill-afford to not have Haaland for the last few weeks of the season. Following the international break, the Cityzens host Premier League leaders Arsenal on March 31.

The UEFA Champions League holders travel to Real Madrid for their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on April 9 in a rematch of last year's semifinal, which the Cityzens won 5-1 on aggregate.

How has Erling Haaland fared for Manchester City this season?

Erling Haaland is in the midst of another prolific campaign after his 52-goal heroics inspired Manchester City to the continental treble last season.

Despite missing a few games due to injury, the Norwegian hitman has plundered 29 goals and also bagged six assists in 34 games across competitions. The tally includes 18 goals and five assists in 23 outings in the league, where third-placed City are just a point off leaders Arsenal with 10 games to go.

Haaland has also struck six times and has had an assist in seven games in the Champions League, while five of his other goals have come in two games in the FA Cup, where Manchester City play Chelsea in the semifinal next month.