“I’ll drive his f*****g car there myself” – Alan Shearer jokes about Harry Kane transfer to protect his Premier League record 

Alan Shearer has joked that he would drive Harry Kane to Bayern Munich himself in order to protect his goal-scoring record in the Premier League.

Shearer is the competition's most prolific goal-scorer with 260 goals in 441 appearances. The Tottenham Hotspur superstar is next on the list with 213 strikes in 320 Premier League games.

Given Kane is still 29 years old, he has enough time on his hands to overtake Shearer's long-standing record. But his brace in the 4-1 win against Leeds United last month could be his last two goals in the Premier League if Bayern Munich get their way.

The Bavarian giants have reportedly submitted a £60 million offer and the player is open to moving to the Allianz Arena. Addressing Bayern's bid for the English superstar, Shearer wrote for the Athletic (h/t Daily Mail):

"If Harry wants to join Bayern, I'll drive his f***ing car there myself; anything to protect my Premier League goalscoring record of 260 - Harry is on 213. In truth, any hope there is probably forlorn.

The Newcastle United legend added:

"Harry is nearly 30, but he looks after himself, he's steered clear of major injuries and he's perfectly capable of coming back to England in a couple of years' time and banging in enough goals to overtake me."

Kane, who is valued at £100 million by Tottenham, has three Premier League Golden Boots and finished as the top scorer in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

What Harry Kane has said about beating Alan Shearer's Premier League record

If Harry Kane stays in England, then beating Alan Shearer's goal-scoring record in the Premier League looks like a matter of when rather than if for him.

Kane was asked to address the prospect of beating the former Newcastle United striker's record after a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace last month. The Spurs forward scored the only goal of the game as his team recorded an important league win at home.

Kane told Sky Sports after the game (h/t Chronicle Live):

"For sure it’s something I want to do. I think whenever you get close to these types of records, all it does is drive you, to try and achieve them. But bit by bit, I just like to focus season on season and if I can score a few and help the team win this season.

"In a couple years we will see where I am at and how close I am but now I am this close to it, for sure it is something I would love to achieve."

Kane, whose contract expires in 12 months' time, has also reportedly been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United.

