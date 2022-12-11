"I'll have to evaluate that" - England star hints at retirement from international football following FIFA World Cup exit

England international defender Kyle Walker has hinted at retirement from national team duty following the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup exit.

Gareth Southgate's side crashed out of the FIFA World Cup from the quarter-finals at the hands of defending champions France. Didier Deschamps' side secured a 2-1 win against England to secure their spot in the semi-final against giant killers Morocco.

Following the game, England star Kyle Walker claimed that he is considering his future at the international level.

Walker, who has been a key cog in Gareth Southgate's England machine over the years, hailed his side's performance against FIFA World Cup 2018 champions France. He told ITV:

"I don't know, I'll have to evaluate that. It's not about me, it's about this team and what strides they've done over the last four years in getting to a semi-final, a final and then obviously the quarter-finals before being knocked out by the world champions."

Kyle Walker @kylewalker2

From strength to strength well played everyone.

Unbelievable support tonight. Quarter finalsFrom strength to strength well played everyone.Unbelievable support tonight. @England see you Saturday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Quarter finals 🔜 From strength to strength well played everyone.Unbelievable support tonight. @England see you Saturday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/rOvukSeswm

"I felt in the game, we played well, we played the world champions and I thought we probably created more chances and it's football. I've been in many games with England and sometimes you don't get what you deserve."

The Manchester City defender also offered his support to England skipper Harry Kane, who missed from the spot to level proceedings. He added:

"But I thought the lads, every single one of them, from start to finish over this month, have dedicated themselves to the cause and we just fell short.

"It's football. If there's anyone that I would want to step up and take a penalty, it's him. He scored one and things happen, but we're a team and we win together and lose together, he's our captain and he's our captain for a reason."

Kyle Walker made his England debut back in 2011 under Fabio Capello and has since been capped 73 times for the Three Lions.

England defender hits out at referee following loss to France in the FIFA World Cup

England defender Harry Maguire has hit out at referee Wilton Sampaio following the Three Lions' loss to France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fred Jonesy @fredjonesylive what the ref saw during the england v france game what the ref saw during the england v france game https://t.co/EhpLuhlH9M

The Manchester United skipper has insisted that England were the better of the two sides and are unlucky to be knocked out. He told ITV:

"I can't really explain his performance - the number of decisions he got wrong was actually incredible. Really poor.

"I'm really proud of the lads, we have given everything. This is tournament football with big moments win big matches and I felt we were the better team throughout the night, we controlled the game from minute one."

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes