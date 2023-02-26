"I’ll do everything for that" - Player claims he can convince Arsenal star to leave the Gunners

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka's brother Taulant Xhaka is confident that he can convince his younger brother to leave the Gunners and return to Swiss club FC Basel.

Both brothers started their careers with the Swiss Super League club. Granit made a move to the Bundesliga to play for Borussia Monchengladbach and later to the Premier League to play for the Gunners.

DailyAFC @DailyAFC #afc Arsenal are in talks with Granit Xhaka over a new 2 year contract extension. Arteta views him as a key leader of the dressing room. [ @SportsPeteO Arsenal are in talks with Granit Xhaka over a new 2 year contract extension. Arteta views him as a key leader of the dressing room. [@SportsPeteO] #afc https://t.co/DMY8145ktY

Taulant, meanwhile, is still with Basel after having a stint with Grasshopper. Speaking to Blick, Taulant claimed that he could convince Granit, who is contracted until the end of the 2023-24 season with the Gunners, to make a return to Basel.

He said (via HITC):

“We often talk about it. He is tied to Arsenal until 2024, maybe he will extend for another year. But then it would be possible, but he would have to come in 2026 at the latest. He also wants to play for the Basel again, together with me. Even if it’s only for ten minutes: I’ll do everything for that.”

Granit has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season. His form has been crucial for the Gunners, who are currently sitting atop the Premier League table.

The central midfielder has scored four goals and has provided five assists in 32 matches for the Gunners this season. Xhaka is also expected to extend his stay in north London for at least another year after the expiration of his current contract.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks about Leandro Trossard

Arsenal's January signing Leandro Trossard was a livewire as the Gunners managed to earn a 1-0 away win against Leicester City in the Premier League. Trossard had a goal disallowed and later provided an assist for Gabriel Martinelli.

The Belgian's inclusion has certainly given the Gunners an attacking edge. Speaking about Trosard, Arteta told the media after the Leicester City match (via the Gunners' official website):

"He did really well. I think he was really good, I think he got involved in many situations that could have ended up in many more big chances, he was involved in the incredible goal that he scored that was disallowed, involved in the goal of Gabi, the pass that he played to him. He's so good in small spaces, tight spaces, with his creativity to open people up and I'm really happy with him."

Trossard has scored one goal and has provided one assist in seven appearances since his move to Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

