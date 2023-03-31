“I’ll fight him” – Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn reveals how Wayne Rooney asks him to set up fights in drunk texts

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has hinted at Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney potentially entering the boxing ring in the future.

Hearn revealed that the retired striker has sent him messages in the past while intoxicated, insisting that the promoter set up a fight for him.

Andy Ha @AndyHa_ Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest comedic talents this country has ever produced. Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest comedic talents this country has ever produced. https://t.co/8uIjY3UU0Q

Hearn was asked on the Peter Crouch podcast whether any footballers might move into the sport of boxing, as is the trend these days with YouTube stars and celebrities.

The English promoter said (via the Daily Star):

“Rooney can fight, I’ve spoke to Wayne. When Wayne has a drink, he’ll message me and he’ll start going, ‘I’ll fight him and I’ll fight him’, and I get excited."

He added:

“Sometimes I get a message from Wayne saying, ‘Make me vs so and so, make that fight’. I’ll look at it in the morning and go, ‘This is massive’. So I’ll message him back, ‘Few glasses of red or [are you serious?]’ Then he won’t reply and I’ll go, ‘Damn’. But Wayne can fight.”

Wayne Rooney had a successful and illustrious career at Manchester United during his playing days. The Everton academy graduate registered a whopping 559 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, racking up 253 goals and 145 assists. He is the Red Devils' record goal-scorer.

The retired England international also held the record as the Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer until Harry Kane surpassed him earlier this month.

Wayne Rooney is currently the manager of Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United.

"I think" - Wayne Rooney predicts outcome of this season's Premier League title race

Wayne Rooney has predicted that Manchester City will defend the Premier League title this season despite Arsenal's eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Wayne Rooney on the title race 🗣



"I think it’s going to be intriguing because Arsenal have not been in this position for a long time and it can be a lot of pressure.



If you’re asking me who I want to win it between Arsenal and City, then I hope Arsenal do win it."



[CNN] Wayne Rooney on the title race 🗣"I think it’s going to be intriguing because Arsenal have not been in this position for a long time and it can be a lot of pressure.If you’re asking me who I want to win it between Arsenal and City, then I hope Arsenal do win it."[CNN] https://t.co/XoYfBZWr8P

The Englishman believes the Cityzens' years of experience under manager Pep Guardiola in the English top tier will help them clinch the title this term.

Wayne Rooney told CNN:

"I think Manchester City will be there. They’ve won the league the last few years; they’ve won titles; they have a very experienced coach in winning titles in Guardiola, so I’m intrigued to see if Arsenal hold out or if City can use their experience in previous years and nick the title off them."

He also stated that his former club Manchester United are very close to being out of contention for the title this season.

Rooney added:

"I think City will pip them (Arsenal) to it. I think United are almost out of it now – not fully – but almost. If you’re asking me who I want to win it between Arsenal and City, then I hope Arsenal do win it."

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes