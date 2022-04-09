"I’ll get killed for saying this" - Manchester City star Kyle Walker makes major claim ahead of crucial clash against Liverpool

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has claimed that he would prefer to win the Premier League over the UEFA Champions League ahead of his side's clash against Liverpool.

Both City and the Reds are in the running to win the treble this season. In fact, the latter side are looking to secure a quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup. They have been drawn to meet each other at Wembley in the semifinals of the FA Cup. Both teams also hold first-leg leads over their respective opponents in the Champions League quarterfinals.

However, all of the immediate focus will be on the Premier League, with both teams clashing at the Etihad tomorrow (10 April). Manchester City are currently top of the standings but Liverpool can overtake them and establish a two-point lead if they clinch an away victory.

Speaking ahead of the match to The Telegraph, Walker was asked which trophy he'd prefer to win between the English top-flight and the Champions League. He responded (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

“I’ll get killed for saying this but I’d still probably say the Premier League. Just because, growing up in England, knowing what it means and how hard it is to win one… I look at some players who have won it countless times. Why can’t I go and do that?”

It is worth noting that Walker has already won the Premier League thrice since joining City back in 2017 from Tottenham Hotspur. However, he has never won the Champions League. The closest he and the Cityzens have come was last season when they lost in the final against Chelsea.

"It's all about concentration" - Kyle Walker ahead of Manchester City's clash with Liverpool

In the same interview, Walker was also asked about a factor that could define his side's match against Liverpool. Both teams host title aspirations and this has all the makings of a high-voltage, intense fixture.

The 31-year-old Englishman believes concentration will be key, opining:

“It’s about concentration. It’s the mental side or a moment of genius that will probably separate the two teams. The concentration has to be 100 per cent for 90 minutes plus injury-time. You can’t switch off for one second.”

Walker went on to add:

“One second of concentration lapse from a defender will result, nine times out of 10, in a goal given the players Liverpool have got. It’s a game of chess. Who is going to make the wrong move first? One wrong move and it’s kind of game done.”

Manchester City have had the marginal upper hand in recent league fixtures against Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's side have won three of the last six matches between the two teams and have lost just once.

The previous meeting between the two teams at Anfield in October last year was a pulsating fixture which ended 2-2.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee