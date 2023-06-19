"I'll give you my very blunt views" - Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak breaks silence on 115 FFP charges.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak believes the Cityzens should be judged on their on-field performances as the club continues to be investigated over 115 alleged financial breaches.

The charges were levied on Manchester City for the period between 2009 and 2018. They included failure to provide accurate financial documents, non compliance with UEFA's rules, and refusing to participate with the investigation. City won the Premier League three times in that period.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Khaldoon Al Mubarak said:

"We're going through the legal process. These are proceedings that take whatever time they take - and when we're done, we'll have a conversation."

"I'll give you my very blunt views, I promise you that. I have very strong views on that, but I am going to be very restrained today."

Manchester City enjoyed the most successful campaign in their history in the 2022-23 season. City beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final and completed the treble by pipping Arsenal to the Premier League title and edging past Manchester United to claim the FA Cup.

Pointing out City's success on the pitch, the club's chairman said:

"I hope people focus and judge them for their football and what they're achieving on the pitch - and what they're achieving in every competition they're in. That's the reality."

Al Mubarak believes that the club is one of the biggest commercial brands in the world and is exceptionally well run. The chairman added that the world's top teams target the club's executives. He said:

"We're the number one football brand in the world. These are the facts. The club generates a tremendous revenue. You look at our sales in terms of what we produce, in terms of our academy, from our first team."

Manchester City make U-turn on Kyle Walker sale

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Monday (June 19) concerning Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker. The English right-back was recently linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich, but it looks like the European champions are willing to offer Walker a contract extension.

"Man City and Kyle Walker are in talks over contract extension. Sources believe this is still a possibility despite interest from Bayern," Romano reported.

Walker, 33, has only one year left on his contract and City will not want to lose him on a free next summer. Manager Pep Guardiola used youngster Rico Lewis in the right-back spot during the first half of the season, but restored Walker to the line-up in recent months.

Reports also suggested that Walker could return to his boyhood club, Sheffield United, this summer. However, with Bayern Munich interested in his services and a possible contract extension at Manchester City, the Blades' chances of signing Walker seem bleak.

