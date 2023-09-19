“I’ll give that a miss” – Lee Sharpe explains how Manchester United legend snubbed Barcelona transfer after binge-drinking session

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe has revealed an interesting incident about how Dwight Yorke snubbed a transfer to Barcelona.

Yorke spent a successful four-season stint at Old Trafford in the late 90s and early 2000s. The centre-forward scored 66 times and bagged 32 assists in 152 games across competitions. That includes 29 goals and 19 assists in 51 games in United's historic continental treble-winning campaign in 1998-99.

However, just before that campaign, the then Aston Villa striker was contempating various options, including the Blaugrana. As reported by The Sun, Sharpe had a drinking night out with Yorke, where the latter asked about then United boss Sir Alex Ferguson and the experience of playing under him.

Sharpe told the Undr the Cosh podcast (via The Sun):

“Villa were there, and I ended up spending the night with Yorkey. He left the Villa lads, and we ended up going somewhere. He was just pecking my head about United and Fergie."

Unbeknownst to Sharpe, Yorke had already met Ferguson, as the former recalled:

“He was talking about Fergie and what it’s like at United. It got to six in the morning, and I’m like, ‘Yorkey, I’ve got to go, I’m done.’ “He then said, ’thanks for the info, I didn’t tell you but I chatted to Fergie last week, and I’m supposed to be meeting Barcelona at nine am."

He added:

“‘I think I’ll give that a miss and sign for United’. “I’m like, ‘you’re telling me now at six am that you’re supposed to be meeting Barcelona at nine!”

After drinking till 6 am, Yorke missed his planned meeting with Barcelona at 9 am, and the rest, as they say, is history. Yorke's stay at Manchester United saw him win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the Champions League.

Manchester United and Barcelona have made contrasting starts to their 2023-24 campaign

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Barcelona have made contrasting starts to their 2023-24 campaign. While United have already lost thrice to languish in 13th place in the Premier League, Barca (13) are only behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid after five games.

United's only wins this season have come against Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0) and Nottingham Forest (3-2). Erik ten Hag's side have lost their last two games, including the last one to Brighton & Hove Albion (3-2) at the weekend.

Barca, meanwhile, started their La Liga title defence with a goalless draw at Getafe. However, Xavi's side have won their next four games and are only two points adrift of Los Blancos.