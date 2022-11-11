"I'll be honest" - Patrice Evra delivers verdict on Manchester United vs Barcelona in Europa League

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has provided his thoughts on the Red Devils being pitted against Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League.

La Liga giants Barcelona had a disappointing run in the UEFA Champions League this season. They finished third in their group with seven points, having won two, drawn one and lost three of their matches.

The Blaugrana were thus forced to drop to the Europa League after being eliminated from the Champions League. They will now face Manchester United for a place in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Looking ahead to the tie, Evra explained that he has the utmost respect for the Blaugrana. The former Manchester United left-back also revealed why he has a love-hate relationship with the La Liga giants. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"I'll be honest, Barcelona are the team that I love the most, but also I don't like them at the same time. They took three Champions League trophies away from me."

"I love them, even when they beat us I had so much respect for that club. United playing Barcelona is the biggest tie and people will look at it and think it's the Champions League final."

Sayak Dipta Dey @sayakdd28 Barcelona vs Manchester United in Europa League knockout play-offs >>>>>> The Champions League Final. Barcelona vs Manchester United in Europa League knockout play-offs >>>>>> The Champions League Final.

Evra pointed out how Xavi's side are sitting atop the La Liga table and dropped out of the Champions League due to bad luck. He added:

"It's going to be a big test. Barcelona aren't struggling in La Liga, they are top. They had a quick exit in the Champions League and of course people will say they failed. They had many opportunities in matches and I think it was also a bit of bad luck."

"This is going to be a big game and it's a tough draw. Playing against Barcelona is tough and without them, I would have three more Champions League winners medals."

The Frenchman went on to reveal that the draw made him wish he was still playing for Manchester United. He said:

"It's the kind of game that makes me wish I was still playing. When people ask me if I miss football, I don't miss it, but when I heard the draw I wished I was still playing, no matter if we'd win or lose, I know that I would become better playing against them. Big draw, big game, I can't wait."

Manchester United will face Barcelona in February

The first leg of the tie between the two European giants will take place at Camp Nou on 16th February. The second leg is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford on 24th February.

Xavi and Co. currently sit atop the La Liga table with 37 points from 14 matches so far. Manchester United, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the Premier League standings with 23 points in 13 games.

