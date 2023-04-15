"I’ll keep trying" - Former France star wants Kylian Mbappe to snub Real Madrid and join Chelsea

Kylian Mbappe, the French captain and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar, is at the center of transfer speculation, with Real Madrid and Chelsea leading the race, as reported by AS (via Daily Mail).

The 24-year-old forward's current contract with PSG lasts until the summer of 2024, but he could decide to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 leaders for an additional year.

Despite Madrid's interest in the five-time French top-flight title winner, former France player Florent Malouda recently urged Mbappe to consider the west London side as his next destination.

Malouda believes that the Blues can build a team around the talented striker. According to AS (via Daily Mail), he said:

"I have been campaigning for Mbappe to join Chelsea for a long time! So far, I’ve failed, but I’ll keep trying. Hopefully, we’ll see him in the Premier League, because it’s the most competitive league in the world.

"There aren’t many teams that can give him what he wants and there aren’t many teams that can build around him. He’s a leader, captain of France, and he will look for a leadership role at his next club, which can create problems."

Chelsea are in the midst of a rebuilding process, having spent over £600 million since Todd Boehly took over as owner last summer. However, the team currently sits in 11th place in the Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Mbappe's PSG lead Ligue 1, and Real Madrid are striving to close a substantial points gap behind Barcelona in La Liga.

The Spanish giants have a strong position in this season's Champions League semi-finals, following a 2-0 first leg victory over the Blues. PSG, on the other hand, were eliminated from this year's competition by Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Champions League quarter-final

In a thrilling encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid emerged victorious over Chelsea with a 2-0 triumph.

According to BT Sport (via Daily Post), interim coach Frank Lampard lamented his players' lack of self-belief following their defeat in the Spanish capital. The English tactician expressed disappointment with the team's inability to match the intensity of their opponents, ultimately resulting in a disappointing night for the Blues.

The home side's dominance was evident throughout the match, with their attacking prowess and defensive solidity making life difficult for the Blues. Benzema's sublime finish in the first half set the tone for Real Madrid, while Asensio's second-half goal further extended their advantage in the tie.

The game took a turn for the worse for the visitors when Chilwell received marching orders, leaving the Blues to play with 10 players for the remainder of the match.

The dismissal not only hindered their chances of a comeback but also put additional pressure on the already struggling side.

Despite the uphill battle that Chelsea now face in the second leg, they will be determined to put on a better performance at Stamford Bridge.

