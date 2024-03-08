"I'll be there no matter what", "Masterclass incoming" - Fans react as 24-year-old Barcelona star named in starting XI to face Mallorca

Barcelona fans are excited to see Joao Felix in action when their side clash with Mallorca in La Liga tonight (March 8).

Felix has been named in Xavi's starting lineup after starting on the bench in Barca's 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao (March 3). The Portuguese attacker had previously impressed in a 4-0 win against Getafe, scoring in that game.

However, Felix has endured a topsy-turvy spell on loan at Barcelona from Atletico Madrid. He's not always been a regular starter and recently dealt with an ankle injury.

The 36-cap Portugal international has appeared 31 times across competitions, posting eight goals and five assists. He'll hope to be at his best as the Blaugrana look to build on their six-game unbeaten streak in the Spanish top-flight.

Xavi's Catalan giants sit third in La Liga, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid. It's looking increasingly likely that they will be surrendering their league crown to their El Clasico rivals.

That said, Barca will want to keep Madrid on their toes and their recent form at least keeps them intact. They are just one point behind second-placed Girona who have been this season's surprise package.

Xavi has gone with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, with Jules Kounde, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, and Joao Cancelo in defense.

Andreas Christensen and Ilkay Gundogan continue in midfield with Raphinha in an advanced role.

Felix lines up in attack alongside Lamine Yamal and Marc Guiu. This means Robert Lewandowski has to settle for a place on the bench.

One fan is looking forward to seeing Felix in action:

"Joao Felix ball. Wake me up I’ll be there no matter what."

Another fan is expecting the Atleti loanee to put in a stellar performance:

"Joao Felix masterclass incoming."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Xavi's decision to start Felix:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on signing Joao Felix on loan for another season

Joao Felix could spend another season with Barcelona.

Felix's current loan deal with Barcelona expires at the end of the season. There has been much speculation over his future as he fell out of favor with Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It appears that the 2019 Golden Boy winner could be set for another season with the Blaugrana. He's made it clear on several occasions that he wants to stay with the Catalan giants.

According to SPORT (via 90min) Felix may get his wish. His agent Jorge Mendes has informed Barcelona president Joan Laporta about negotiations with Atletico over a new loan deal.

Barca want to keep hold of Felix but the financial conditions need to be right. They are still enduring financial difficulty and could be set for another summer of entering the free agency and loan market.

Atletico hoped to either sell the Portuguese playmaker or attach a purchase clause worth €75 million. But, their La Liga rivals are unwilling to do business for the player at more than €40 million.