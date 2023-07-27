"I'll never be able to repay you" - Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold pens emotional farewell message to Jordan Henderson

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has shared a heartwarming message for Jordan Henderson, who has completed a move to Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson brought an end to a 12-year journey with the Reds to move to the Saudi Arabian side. Al-Ettifaq will pay a £12 million transfer fee to the Merseysiders and around £700,000 per week to the Englishman in wages.

Alexander-Arnold shared an emotional farewell message on Thursday for his compatriot and former Liverpool captain, tweeting:

"Skipper, where do I start? The one constant factor in my career since my debut. My Liverpool and England journey we have been together since day 1. To have shared every dressing room with you is something ill always cherish."

He added:

"A constant inspiration to me and the perfect role model on a daily basis, following your lead meant I was always on the right path. You have done so much for me on and off the pitch, more than you will ever know, and for that, I'll never be able to repay you."

Alexander-Arnold expressed his gratitude for Henderson and reflected on their memories together on the pitch, concluding:

"I’ll always be grateful for the support you’ve given me to become a man and a better player. We’ve shared some of the best moments of our lives together and achieved things we could only dream of as kids. Here’s to the memories we have created.. Thank you for everything my captain."

Henderson and Alexander-Arnold shared the pitch 216 times for Liverpool and England, combining for two goals.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's stats

Jordan Henderson came through Sunderland's academy before making his senior debut in 2008.

He made 79 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists. The English midfielder also spent six months on loan at Coventry, registering one goal and two assists in 13 appearances.

Henderson then joined Liverpool in 2011. He made 492 appearances across competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists. He also took over the club captaincy after legend Steven Gerrard's departure in 2015.

The 33-year-old won eight trophies with the Reds and became the only captain in the club's history to lift all the available trophies.

Henderson will now be reunited with Gerrard, who was appointed Al-Ettifaq's manager earlier this summer. He has also earned 77 England caps and scored three goals, having made his senior debut in 2010.