"I'll never go to a team that could compete with Real Madrid" - Sergio Ramos' old comments resurface after PSG set up UCL showdown with Los Blancos

Former Real Madrid captain and current PSG star Sergio Ramos has found himself in a bit of a mess following the rediscovery of an old interview. In the interview, Ramos claimed he would never go to a club that could play against Real Madrid in any competition.

Funnily enough, Ramos will go back on his word when PSG play Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last-16 in two months’ time.

Before the bizarre last-16 re-draw, Real Madrid had drawn Benfica while PSG were pitted against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United. Due to a clerical error, the draw had to be redone, resulting in an embarrassing moment for the legendary Real Madrid captain.

Ramos spent the best days of his career at Real Madrid. Between 2005 and 2021, Sergio Ramos made 671 appearances for Real Madrid, registering 101 goals and 40 assists. During his 16-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ramos helped the club to four Champions League titles and five La Ligas amongst other honors.

Due to a contract dispute, Ramos moved to PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021. Unfortunately, the centre-back has had difficulty attaining match-fitness and has only appeared in one match for PSG thus far. However, if all goes according to plan, Ramos could return to action sooner rather than later and eventually emerge as a key contributor for PSG.

With Ramos preparing to go up against Real Madrid, an old quote of his has surfaced, leaving him with a red face. In an interview during the Zinedine Zidane-era, Ramos had claimed he would never play for a team that could play against Real Madrid.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, he had said:

"I would never go to a team that could compete with Real Madrid."

As expected, netizens have been relishing the opportunity to troll Ramos, who has always been a controversial figure in football. Unfortunately, Ramos has no choice but to keep his chin up and take it.

Real Madrid have a convincing record against PSG in the Champions League

Real Madrid, boast a decent record against PSG in the competition. Los Blancos have played PSG six times in the Champions League, winning thrice, drawing twice and losing only once.

Real Madrid’s biggest win over PSG came in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie in 2017-18, with Madrid bagging a comfortable 3-1 win.

