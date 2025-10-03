"I’ll be the one who decides. Let that be clear" - Xabi Alonso addresses query regarding Real Madrid man's reported refusal to play against Kairat

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has dismissed rumors that Federico Valverde refused to play against Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League.

Valverde was an unused substitute in Los Blancos' clash against Kairat as they thrashed the Kazakhstan side 5-0 on Tuesday. After the match, reports from Spain claimed the Uruguayan midfielder refused to take up a defensive role.

Valverde has since refuted the claims, denying suggestions of a rift with Alonso in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Speaking in a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's LaLiga game against Villarreal, Alonso squashed the rumors, stating that no player has ever told him they don't want to play in a position.

Alonso said:

“No one has ever told me they don’t want to play a position. Everyone wants to play, but no one has ever told me that. Everyone is very willing, and from there, I’ll be the one who decides. Let that be clear.”

Alonso also revealed Valverde is ready to play against Villarreal and emphasized the importance of winning the match. He added:

“He's ready for tomorrow, as we all are. We know how important tomorrow's match is for the team. After the last two matches, we want to finish this period on a high with a good performance and a win tomorrow. That's what we need.”

Valverde has been a key player in Alonso's squad. He has started every game for the Whites this season except the LaLiga match against Real Sociedad.

Xabi Alonso says Real Madrid 'need to perform at a high level' against Villarreal

Xabi Alonso urged his players to be at their best when they face Villarreal tomorrow. Both sides are currently sitting close to each other on the league table. Real Madrid sit second on the table with 18 points, while the Yellow Submarine are two points behind Alonso's men in third position.

Alonso said, regarding the upcoming match:

“We're back at home against a team that's in good form both in LaLiga, in terms of their position and their play, and in the Champions League, where they've competed in both matches. Tomorrow, we need to perform at a high level, both collectively and individually, because these are important matches and it's the last one before the international break.”

He added:

“Normally, it's the players who give us information about their national teams. We're always open to any questions from the coaches. It's happened in the past, and I try to help out as best I can. The fitness coaches do have more contact if a player arrives with an injury, so they can monitor their workload. We try to maintain good communication, and so far there haven't been any problems.”

Real Madrid have lost only one league match this season. They could move to the top of the standings if they win their game and league leaders Barcelona drop points against Sevilla.

