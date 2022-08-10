"I'll play for free" - Former Manchester United forward says he is ready to solve the club's problems if he is required

Speaking to the Mirror, former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, popularly known as Chicharito, claimed that he is willing to play for free for the club.

The Mexican striker was a bonafide fan favorite during his time at Old Trafford. He scored a number of crucial goals and was particularly clinical against Chelsea. Chicharito scored a total of nine goals and had one assist in 15 appearances against the Blues.

Sir Alex Ferguson brought in the striker at the age of 22 from C.D. Guadalajara for an undisclosed fee.

He went on to score 46 goals and had 10 assists in 131 appearances, out of which only 67 were starts. The striker had a reputation for being a bit of a “super-sub” under Ferguson. He went on to play for multiple big clubs including Real Madrid on loan, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla.

Currently plying his trade in the MLS for the Los Angeles Galaxy, the 34-year old said that he would be willing to play for free for Manchester United. He said:

“If United came for me then I’d say ‘yes, I’ll play for free.’ Of course, you know, I’d do that. But I also want to be very respectful to my club. I am playing very consistently and in my mind my conviction is all about winning a championship with LA Galaxy.”

He added:

“In the future, if things happen then they happen - but in my mind, I am 100 percent with LA.”

Manchester United might not be able to sign a striker better than 34-year-old Javier Hernandez this summer

Javier Hernandez had an instinctive sense for goals. During his time with United, the Mexican was one of the hardest workers on the pitch and had a finishing ability not seen in many Manchester United strikers since. The club are currently struggling with their striking options.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer saga has gone on for the entire summer and the Portuguese is yet to tie down his future at the club. The chaos surrounding his future cannot be good for United’s dressing room. However, Ronaldo does bring consistent goals to the squad, something Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have failed to deliver since the start of last season.

Rashford had multiple good chances and got into good positions against Brighton & Hove Albion in their first league game of the season. The England winger also missed a sitter when Ronaldo teed him up in the second half. However, the chance did not count as the Portuguese was offside. Anthony Martial is currently injured and while he had a good pre-season, his recent form in official games has been worse than Rashford's.

Manchester United were linked with Marko Arnautovic but pulled out of the deal. There will be plenty of fans who might prefer to bring in Javier Hernandez instead.

