"I’ll put in a word for him to stay" - Liverpool legend currently managing Saudi club makes Mohamed Salah transfer claim 

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has stated that he would like Mohamed Salah to stay at Anfield despite interest from Saudi Arabia for a potential summer move.

Salah has become the latest player to garner interest from Saudi Arabian clubs this summer transfer window. This includes the likes of Neymar Junior, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante.

As per Mirror, PIF are now looking to sign Salah to one of the teams in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Qadsiah manager Fowler has shared his thoughts on these reports, saying:

“I’ll put in a word for him to stay. I want him to stay at Liverpool. But good players will always get linked here because this country and this Pro League wants good players and that’s the simplicity of it."

Three former Reds players have already moved to Saudi Arabia this summer. Jordan Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq, Roberto Firmino joined Al-Ahli and Fabinho moved to Al-Ittihad.

Fowler also shared his thoughts on these transfers, saying:

"I think it’s a huge statement, we spoke before about where this country wants to be. When you’re signing players who are playing for England, and Liverpool’s captain, it’s huge, it really is, and it just shows you the power of what can happen if you want it badly."

As per the aforementioned Mirror report, PIF are also targeting goalkeeper Alisson Becker for a potential summer transfer.

Mohamed Salah's numbers for Liverpool

The Egyptian winger has been one of the most important players for the Reds since arriving from AS Roma in 2017.

Mohamed Salah showcased his brilliance in his first season, breaking the record for most goals scored in a single 38-game Premier League season with 32 goals. The record was broken by Manchester City's Erling Haaland last season, though, as he scored 36 goals.

Nevertheless, Salah has scored 186 goals and provided 80 assists in 306 games for Liverpool, winning three Premier League Golden Boots. He has helped the club win on Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

Salah arguably had an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign and still registered 30 goals and 16 assists in 51 games across competitions.

With Liverpool hoping to bounce back from a fifth-place finish in the league last season, the 31-year-old is a key figure for the club. Hence, Salah's move to Saudi Arabia, if it happens, could be a huge blow for the Reds.