"I'll stay here for many more years" - Barcelona superstar plays down PSG links and signals desire to become club captain

Barcelona midfielder Pedri Gonzalez has denied reports of interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and stated that he wants to become the Blaugrana's captain.

According to Spanish publication SPORT, the Parisians have admired Pedri for a long time. The report added that they even informed Hector Peris, CEO of the Spaniard's agents Leaderbrock Sports, of their interest to sign him. However, the midfielder was disinterested in leaving Catalonia.

Pedri has now confirmed his desire to play for Barcelona for many more years. He said during an interview with La Vanguardia (as quoted by @FabrizioRomano on Twitter):

“It would take lot of things to take me out of Barça. Rumors don't interest me, I want Barça.

“I will stay here for many more years, at my dream club — my goal is to become a captain and play at the new Spotify Camp Nou.”

The Catalans will notably play their home games during the 2023-24 season and at least half of the 2024-25 season at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. This is because the Spotify Camp Nou is currently undergoing renovation and is not expected to open until December 2024 at the very least.

Pedri's desire to stay at least until then will put any doubts of a move away from Barcelona - to PSG or any other club - to rest for the time being. He notably signed a contract with the club that runs until the summer of 2026 back in October 2021.

Since arriving from UD Las Palmas back in 2020, Pedri has played 109 times for the Catalans, recording 16 goals and nine assists. He added the La Liga title and Supercopa de Espana to his trophy cabinet after helping the team win the 2020-21 Copa del Rey.

Barcelona struggled without Pedri's presence in midfield last season

Pedri Gonzalez's importance for Barcelona simply cannot be understated. The Blaugrana are a very different side when he plays and lack fluidity and creativity when he misses time.

The Spaniard, 20, featured in their first 21 La Liga matches during the 2022-23 season. They won 18 of those games and lost just once, while outscoring their opponents 43-7.

He then missed 12 of their final 17 league matches due to injuries to an unknown muscle and his hamstring. Barcelona won only 10 of those 17 contests, lost five times and couldn't find their edge in attack, scoring only 27 times.

Without Pedri, they also failed to progress past the playoff round of the UEFA Europa League, losing 4-3 on aggregate to Manchester United. The midfielder notably picked up his aforementioned hamstring injury in the first leg against the Red Devils.

Barcelona also sorely missed him in the Copa del Rey semifinals, crashing out after a 4-0 home defeat to Real Madrid in the second leg saw them lose the tie 4-1.