“I’ll talk to him and not the media” - Erik ten Hag admits he’ll talk to Manchester United star in private amid poor run of form

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that he will speak to Marcus Rashford in private after another poor performance from the winger on Saturday, December 2.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 against Newcastle United at St. James' Park in the Premier League. Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute goal was enough to seal three points for the Magpies, who jumped from seventh to fifth in the table.

Manchester United, meanwhile, were poor for large stretches of the game. They had 42% possession and eight attempts on goal as compared to Newcastle's 22. While none of their attackers could make an impact, Rashford had a rather poor game.

The Englishman was subbed off in the 61st minute after completing 11/17 passes, winning just 1/5 ground duels and completing 1/2 dribbles. He also lost possession nine times and was dribbled past twice.

Rashford has been in a poor run of form this season and this has led to criticism from fans and pundits alike. After the game, Ten Hag was asked about the Englishman, to which he replied (via Goal):

"I will talk to him and not the media."

Rashford had a stellar 2022-23 season where he scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. He has, however, managed just two goals and four assists in 18 games this season so far.

Erik ten Hag on looking forward to next after Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle

The Red Devils have put in disappointing performances this season but have been able to grind out results against arguably inferior opponents in the Premier League. They are seventh in the league, nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

After the Newcastle defeat, questions were again raised about United's performance. Erik ten Hag was asked if the performance was acceptable for a Manchester United team and he replied (via manutd.com):

“No, if you lose, you’re always unhappy. You talk with the team and about the why [that was]. I am sure this team is resilient, we have to pick this up. This team has the experience and we have to get ready for Wednesday, the next game, and don’t stay too long on this game.”

Manchester United will next take on Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday, December 6. The Blues are currently 11th, eight points behind United, with a game in hand.