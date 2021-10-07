“I’ll try to make the best decision for everyone” - Roberto Martinez says he’s ‘trying to achieve the next step’ amid Barcelona links

Amid rumors of joining Barcelona, Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has stated that he will come to a decision on his future that is the "best" for everyone. Martinez has consistently been linked with the Blaugrana, who seem to be reaching a tipping point with current manager Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona have begun the 2021-22 season in disappointing fashion. The club currently find themselves ninth in the La Liga table, five points behind leaders and rivals Real Madrid. Barcelona do have a game in hand, but that too is a tough fixture against fourth-placed Sevilla.

The Catalan giants have recorded just one win from their last six matches. Plenty of the blame for Barcelona's string of poor results has been directed towards manager Ronald Koeman, who has failed to get the best out of his squad this season.

While some members of the Blaugrana board reportedly want Koeman gone, some still back him due to his history with the club as a player. Regardless, several media outlets have speculated that the Dutch tactician's time at the club is nearing the end.

Belgium's Roberto Martinez, who is also of Catalan origin, is one of the frontrunners on Barcelona's list to replace Koeman. Ajax's Erik ten Hag, Andrea Pirlo and former club legend Xavi Hernandez are said to be the other potential options.

Speaking about his future to Goal ahead of Belgium's UEFA Nations League semi-final against France, Martinez said:

"In all honesty, I don’t spend much time thinking about my future. My career shows that I don’t make plans to get to where I am now. I just go from project to project. You learn that you have to be committed today."

Martinez added that thinking too much about his future would affect his current role at the helm of Belgium. He also said he would consider a change in scenario if an enticing offer arrives.

"In football, if you start thinking you just drop your performance and underachieve in what you do. In my case, I am very, very happy in what I am doing and I am just trying to achieve the next steps. In the end, if I have to arrive at a decision where there’s a door, I will just try to make the best decision for everyone."

The 48-year-old has plenty of experience at club level, having managed the likes of Wigan Athletic (2009-2013) and Everton (2013-2016) in the Premier League. There has been no confirmation on how serious Barcelona's interest in Martinez is, but he could be a good option to revitalize the Catalan club.

Roberto Martinez's record with Belgium proves he could be a good fit at Barcelona

Roberto Martinez has received plenty of praise for his style of play with Belgium. The Red Devils have played some extremely attractive football under Martinez. The tactician has also proved he can get the immense individual talent on offer within the Belgium squad to gel together and perform as a unit.

Martinez has overseen 64 matches as Belgium's head coach so far, winning a commendable 50 of them and losing just five. However, his inability to win a trophy with the talented Red Devils side has been a consistent source of criticism.

Regardless, the 48-year-old's experience, preferred style of play and Catalan roots could make him an excellent fit should Barcelona decide to pursue him.

