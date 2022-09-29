"I didn't look at the finer print" - Harry Redknapp reveals 'crazy clause' in Tottenham contract that cost him the England job

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has stated that a clause in his Spurs contract might have cost him the England job in 2012.

The Englishman joined Tottenham from Portsmouth in 2008 and spent four years with the club. He took the club to the Champions League in 2010 but was sacked in 2012 due to disagreements over a new contract.

He could have managed England, however, as after Fabio Capello departed, Redknapp was touted by many as the favorite for the position.

However, the 75-year-old has revealed that a clause in his Tottenham contract perhaps forced the English FA to look the other way and sign Roy Hodgson.

Redknapp's clause meant that any club/FA trying to sign him at that point would have had to pay around £15 million.

He said (via Mirror):

"I had this crazy clause in my contract which meant that if another club came after me – or in this case the FA – they would have to pay £5million back to Portsmouth, the last club I was at before Spurs, plus all my wages for my time at Tottenham and whatever was left on my contract."

He added:

"It was looking like a £15m buy-out clause … I didn't look at the finer print. I never have, and that is my fault and I should have done. It was a crazy clause, all in Tottenham's favour, but what could I do? I just think I would have worked out very expensive for the FA and Roy would have been a cheaper option."

Redknapp clarified that he wasn't taking a dig at Hodgson and explained that it was just a matter of the contract. He said:

"I am not having a pop at Roy by the way, or running him down. I think he is a decent fella with great experience. I just think he was probably a bit more of the FA's cup of tea than I ever was. I was kicking myself over that bloody contract. But, as I say, it wasn't meant to be."

Redknapp joined Queens Park Rangers in 2012 and also managed Jordan and Birmingham City before retiring in 2017.

Hodgson, meanwhile, managed England for four years from 2012 before resigning in 2016. He was replaced by Sam Allardyce, who was replaced just after 67 days in charge by current manager Gareth Southgate.

Former Tottenham manager third favorite to become next England manager

Gareth Southgate has come under immense pressure after England's absymal performances in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. They failed to win any of their six matches and were relegated to League A.

England could look for a new manager post the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As per Betfair (via The Sun), Chelsea manager Graham Potter is the favorite to take over from Southgate.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is next in line, followed by former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine is currently without a club after being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

Thomas Tuchel, Steve Cooper, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are also believed to be in the mix for the England job.

