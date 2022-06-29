“I look a lot to him as he is really visible on the pitch” – Alisson names Liverpool teammate he trusts to give the ball

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has revealed that Jordan Henderson is the teammate that he feels most comfortable passing to.

The 29-year-old was speaking in a recently released documentary on Henderson where he praised his skipper's awareness and movement on the field.

He said (via Sport Bible):

“I look a lot to him as he is really visible on the pitch, the way he moves, and he is someone that really runs for the team. As we have a team that likes to build up from behind, we need players in midfield always giving options."

He added:

“For me, Hendo is a guy that I look for building up. He is always making an option, even if he has a man at his back and he is a guy who can do that. So, I really trust him to give the ball and then he can do anything he wants and is capable of doing.”

Henderson was the subject of a documentary by Nike Football titled Jordan Henderson is Never Done which focuses on the Reds skipper's career trajectory.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Enjoy our exclusive documentary ‘𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧’ this Wednesday at 7pm on LFCTV + GO, as we mark 10 years since he joined the club with a look at his remarkable rise. You won’t want to miss this, RedsEnjoy our exclusive documentary ‘𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧’ this Wednesday at 7pm on LFCTV + GO, as we mark 10 years since he joined the club with a look at his remarkable rise. You won’t want to miss this, Reds 🎬Enjoy our exclusive documentary ‘𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧’ this Wednesday at 7pm on LFCTV + GO, as we mark 10 years since he joined the club with a look at his remarkable rise.

The documentary contained clips of his teammates and coaching crew offering insight on how important Henderson is to Liverpool.

The England international joined the Reds from Sunderland in 2011 and overcame initial difficulties to become an integral part of the club. He has played 448 matches for the club, contributing 33 goals and 58 assists. Henderson also recently became the first Liverpool captain to lift all six trophies available.

Liverpool's astute transfers puts them in good stead for next season

The Reds have recruited smartly this summer

Liverpool were one of the most consistent sides last season and were in the running for a unique quadruple until the final week of the season. However, they could only return with the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp has turned attention to keeping his side competitive next term and the Reds have made major moves in the transfer market. They lost the services of Sadio Mane but signed one of the brightest prospects in European football, Darwin Nunez, for a club-record fee of €100 million.

Liverpool FC @LFC



#DarwinDay We are delighted to announce the signing of @Darwinn99 from Benfica, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance We are delighted to announce the signing of @Darwinn99 from Benfica, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance 😍#DarwinDay

They also completed deals for Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, both of whom are still teenagers and expected to form the crux of the future squad.

Manchester City remain the standard bearers and the club to beat in England. However, Klopp's side will fancy their chances of pushing the Premier League champions all the way once more.

