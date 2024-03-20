“I looked for my happiness” - Luis Figo offers advice to Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid transfer rumors

Former Real Madrid midfielder Luis Figo has offered his opinion on Kylian Mbappe's rumored transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The World Cup winner with France is currently at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where his contract runs out in the summer. Mbappe has performed exceedingly well for PSG, scoring 250 goals and providing 106 assists in 297 appearances across competitions.

Although the 25-year-old has won the Ligue 1 title five times with PSG, he has never lifted the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy. This could be a large part of the reason behind Mbappe's decision to join Real Madrid, who have won the competition 14 times.

However, Portugal legend Figo has suggested Mbappe look for happiness more than anything. In an interview with the Spanish outlet Marca, Figo was asked:

"If you had Mbappe in front of you, what advice would you give him?"

Figo replied:

"May he be happy."

When pressed specifically about joining Los Blancos, the 51-year-old said:

"Be happy. That is the most important thing in life. I looked for my happiness and was lucky enough to come to Real Madrid and stay for five years."

Figo was at the club from 2000 to 2005, when he played 245 matches across competitions, bagging 57 goals and 93 assists. He won the La Liga title twice and the UEFA Champions League trophy once at the Santiago Bernabeu, among other honors.

Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid star after Kylian Mbappe arrives- Reports

Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo after Kylian Mbappe arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to Defensa Central, Mikel Arteta is a fan of the Brazilian attacker, who has started consistently this season for his club (via The Real Champs).

Rodrygo has started 24 of his 29 league appearances, bagging eight goals and five assists. However, his game time could become limited upon the French superstar's arrival.

Given the situation, it is believed that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti would be willing to let go of his attacker for a sum between €100 million to €120 million. Should the Brazilian need to move away from Spain, Arsenal wouldn't be a bad option.

The Gunners are currently atop the Premier League standings, albeit level on points with Liverpool. They are also in the final eight of this year's UEFA Champions League and are scheduled to face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.