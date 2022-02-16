"I am looking to win trophies" - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold gives his verdict on current form

Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold is keen to win more titles with the Reds.

The Anfield outfit will resume their Champions League campaign tonight against Inter Milan at the San Siro for the first-leg of their round of 16 clash.

They're the favorites to progress into the next round, while Jurgen Klopp's side also have a Carabao Cup final against Chelsea coming up next week.

Liverpool are competing actively in the FA Cup as well and trailing leaders Manchester City in the Premier League by nine points with a game in hand.

A key factor behind their amazing run so far has been Alexander-Arnold's form, with the roving right-back notching up 16 assists in all competitions so far. 10 of those assists have come in the Premier League.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool's clash with the Nerazzurri, he was pressed on his rich vein of form and about going deep in Europe.

The 23-year-old said:

“So far, yeah, I would say probably this is my best. I feel like I am playing good football but I always enjoy the latter stages of the season more – they are the big games, the ones that matter, Champions League knockouts, the later games of the league. I am looking to win trophies, excited to see what happens between February and May. I just hope there will be a happy end come May."

Alexander-Arnold has accomplished a lot in his relatively small career so far but he isn't content yet.

The player believes he could go much further in his career in years to come while admitting there's still scope for improvement.

“How much is there to come from me? A lot more. I still see it as early days. I don’t class myself as a young player, but a career is 15 to 20 years hopefully so I feel I am still in the early stages. There is a lot more room for improvement, I am not thinking about what I have done but what more I can do and win things every season.”

Liverpool looking to go deep into the Champions League

Liverpool have gone out in the last-16 and quarter-finals in their last two seasons after reaching back-to-back finals.

But Alexander-Arnold insists Liverpool's aim is to do better while displaying belief in their ability to pull it off as well.

“We have improved, learned how to win, had good moments, bad moments but it is about making sure we can win our games. As a team, we expect ourselves to go as far as we can in competitions. There is only the league that is not really in our hands, the other cup competitions we believe we can win them or beat everyone on our day."

He added:

“Cup competitions are always wide open, and in two-legged games anything can happen. You see upsets, you see shocks all the time so I wouldn’t say anyone is favourites (for the Champions League).”

