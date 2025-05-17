“I lost my dad at the start of the season and I miss him” - Dean Henderson makes emotional statement on late father after FA Cup final win

Crystal Palace FA Cup hero Dean Henderson has made an emotional revelation after his heroics in the final against Manchester City. The Eagles picked up a first-ever major trophy by defeating favourites Manchester City by a lone goal at Wembley.

Henderson spoke with BBC Sport at full-time following the game at Wembley, revealing that his father passed away at the start of the season. He pointed out that he missed his father at the game, but felt his presence and has dedicated the win to him.

"I lost my dad at the start of the season and I miss him here today, but he was with me. I dedicate that win to him!".

Dean Henderson became the first goalkeeper since Petr Cech 15 years ago to save a non-shootout penalty in the final of the FA Cup. The 28-year-old saved a penalty in the first half of the encounter, denying City star Omar Marmoush from 12 yards out. He got up quickly to prevent the rebound from Erling Haaland from going in, as well.

England international Henderson made six saves during the game, all from inside the box. The former Manchester United man finished the game as captain, receiving the arm band after Marc Guehi was forced off with an injury in the 61st minute.

Henderson clashed with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at the final whistle, with the manager appearing to not shake hands with the goalkeeper. Guardiola was unhappy with the Englishman for the amount of time he wasted during the game, but he would not have minded after the victory.

Crystal Palace secure European football with historic FA Cup win

Crystal Palace became the latest side to secure a place in Europe for next season after their narrow 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final. The Eagles will play in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League next season, an incredible achievement for the club.

Eberechi Eze scored in the 16th minute, finishing off a fine move from his side to give them the lead, which they never relinquished. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson saved a 36th minute penalty from Omar Marmoush before Daniel Munoz saw a goal chalked off for offside by the VAR in the second half.

Crystal Palace held on to claim a vital win in the FA Cup final and inflict a second successive FA Cup final defeat on Pep Guardiola's side. Oliver Glasner's side picked up a first major trophy in their 119-year history as a club.

