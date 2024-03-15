"I lost it a little bit" - Jurgen Klopp apologies to referee after Liverpool’s 6-1 victory over Sparta Prague

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has apologised to referee Artur Dias for his angry reaction to defender Jarell Quansah's booking in the 6-1 win against Sparta Praha (March 14).

The Reds completed a comprehensive 11-2 victory on aggregate to seal their spot in the quarter-final of the Europa League. However, not everything was smooth sailing, with Klopp reacting furiously after Quansah's booking.

Apologising to the on-field official after the match and explaining his reaction, the German coach said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Actually, the thing is we wanted to change, and the fourth official was showing it, but the ref let the game go on, and then we got the yellow card. The yellow card wasn't the problem, I was afraid Conor Bradley could get injured in that situation, and that's what clicked a little bit in my mind."

He added:

"I told the ref after the game the yellow card was fine. I was calm before and calm after, just in that little moment, I lost it a bit. Sorry."

Liverpool will now prepare for their FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 17). After that, the Reds will enjoy a two-week break before returning to Premier League action against Brighton on March 31.

Currently, Klopp's side are second in the standings and level on points with league-leaders Arsenal. Manchester City are a point behind in third.

Arsenal ahead of Liverpool in race to sign Pedro Neto - Reports

Pedro Neto

Arsenal are reportedly favourites to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto over Liverpool in the summer transfer window (via The Boot Room).

The Reds are looking for a potential Mohamed Salah replacement, who has been subject to interest from Saudi Arabia. If the Egypt international departs, Neto, who has scored two goals and provided nine assists in the league this season, could be the man to replace him at Anfield.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are looking for natural cover on the right wing for Bukayo Saka. Currently, left-footed midfielder Fabio Vieira is deployed on the right in Saka's absence but is seemingly unable to fulfill Mikel Arteta's demands.

A move to either club would allow Neto to challenge for major honors. However, if he does replace Salah, the Portuguese would almost be guaranteed minutes, whereas he would have to battle it out with Saka for game time at the Emirates.