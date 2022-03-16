"I lost it a little bit in Manchester" - Manchester United loanee claims his love for football faded at Old Trafford this season

Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial moved to La Liga side Sevilla in the winter transfer window at the start of the year in search of more playing time. Martial's woeful form saw him slip down the pecking order at Old Trafford before he was allowed to leave. Opening up about his struggles with the Red Devils, Martial admitted that he stopped enjoying football a "little bit" since he was hardly playing. He also claims he's very happy at Sevilla.

Anthony Martial moved to Manchester United and the Premier League amid a lot of fanfare in 2015 for a reported fee of £36 million, setting the record for the most expensive teenager at the time. Over the next five years, Martial struggled with consistency but played regularly and even scored his fair share of goals. He finished the 2019-20 season with career-best figures of 23 goals in 48 matches in all competitions.

However, the following season saw him struggle tremendously as he could only manage to score 7 goals in 36 games. Naturally, his playing time suffered and he was often lambasted for his seemingly poor body language and sullen attitude on the pitch. However, Martial has now opened up about his poor patch at Old Trafford and claimed that his expressions and seriousness on the pitch had nothing to do with his performances. Speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of Sevilla's UEFA Europa League clash against West Ham, Martial said:

"It's just because people don't really know me. Sometimes you see me and I'm not smiling, but in life ask everyone: I'm always smiling.

"It doesn't reflect how I feel because on the pitch I try to do my best. I'm not smiling but I'm just focused. People can think what they want, it's okay for me."

Speaking about his loan move to Sevilla until the end of the ongoing season, he continued:

"For me, it was the best option to play and enjoy football again. I lost it a little bit in Manchester because I was not playing.

"I feel very good in Sevilla. The city is very good and we are a good team so, for me, it's perfect. I'm playing so I'm happy.

"But I'm here just until the end of the season and that's it."

Anthony Martial is expected to return to Manchester United at the end of this season

CA Osasuna v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Although Martial claims to be happy at Sevilla, he is very much expected to return to Manchester United once his loan deal expires at the end of the ongoing season.

While it remains unclear what lies in store for the 26-year-old, Martial's sole objective will be to get playing time, goals, and (most importantly), confidence under his belt before he leaves Sevilla.

Trey @UTDTrey Sevilla still haven't lost since Anthony Martial arrived. Sevilla still haven't lost since Anthony Martial arrived. https://t.co/79XTfhJ9dn

Notably, Martial will have two more years left on his Manchester United contract and the Red Devils' permanent managerial appointment could play a significant role in deciding Martial's future.

