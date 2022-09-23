“I have a lot more freedom here” – Kylian Mbappe explains why playing for France is ‘different’ compared to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has explained the difference between playing for the French national team and his club side.

Mbappe was on target in Les Bleus' 2-0 UEFA Nations League Group A match against Austria. He opened the scoring for the hosts in the 56th minute before Olivier Giroud doubled their lead nine minutes later to settle the contest.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Kylian Mbappe’s game by numbers vs. Austria:



100% aerial duels won

89% pass accuracy

87 touches

48 passes completed

8 ground duels won

7 dribbles completed

3 key passes

1 big chance created

1 goal



The win took France to third spot in their group after five matches. After the game, Mbappe was asked about the differences in his role with PSG and the national team.

He admitted that with France, he has more freedom to operate, while at PSG he is asked to play as part of a pivot. Mbappe said after the match (via L'Equipe):

“I play differently. I am asked other things here in relation to my club. I have a lot more freedom here. The coach knows that there is a number 9 like Oliv' [Giroud] who occupies the defenses and I can walk around and go into space.”

The forward added:

“In Paris, it's different, there isn't that. I am asked to do the pivot, it is different.”

France will next face Denmark on Sunday, September 25, in their final competitive encounter before they begin their FIFA World Cup title defense in November.

Kylian Mbappe starts new season for PSG in breath-taking fashion

Kylian Mbappe was linked with a move to Real Madrid early on in the summer transfer window but PSG managed to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

He has rewarded the Parisians' faith in him by starting the new season in emphatic fashion. The Frenchman has already scored 10 goals across competitions in just nine matches so far.

Example🇿🇦 @WayneExample tha boy is so unreal



Kylian Mbappe has been ably supported by his attacking partners, Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi. While the Brazilian has raced to 11 goals and eight assists in the new season, Mesxi has scored six and assisted eight goals so far.

The Parisians, as a result, are leading the Ligue 1 table with 22 points in eight matches. They have also won both their UEFA Champions League encounters, defeating Juventus and Maccabi Haifa in Group H.

Christophe Galtier's side will resume their league campaign after the international break with an home game against OGC Nice on October 1.

