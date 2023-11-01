Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has tipped Kylian Mbappe to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's legacy and win multiple Ballon d'Or awards in the future.

Ronaldo (five-time Ballon d'Or winner) and Messi (eight-time winner) have dominated the title of the world's best player for the past 15 years. The dazzling rivalry, though, is nearing its end as both superstars are currently in their late 30s.

Ronaldo is 38 and Messi is 36. While both of them maintain an outrageous standard in their immaculate maturity, it's fair to say that the time to pass the baton to the next generation is near.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the consensus next two superstars in world football. Haaland, treble winner with Manchester City in 2022-23, came second in the 2023 Ballon d'Or standings. Meanwhile, 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Mbappe also secured a podium spot, finishing third.

Martinez, who was on the receiving end of a Mbappe hat-trick in the World Cup final in Qatar, has now held the Frenchman in high regard. The Aston Villa shot-stopper said (quoted via All About Argentina):

“I have a lot of respect for him… when Leo and Cristiano retire he will keep the way and will win a lot of Ballon d’Ors."

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe is certainly a phenom and is hands down one of the best footballers in world football at the moment. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remained atop world football for a decade and a half, which will be hard to replicate for anybody in the future.

When Erling Haaland reflected on him and Kylian Mbappe being compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Fans are banking on Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to be the faces of world football for the foreseeable future as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are nearing the end.

The Norwegian striker, though, sounded cautious when asked to share his take on the comparisons. Haaland pointed out that he and Mbappe have a long way to go to reach Ronaldo and Messi's status. He said in September (quoted via French Football Weekly):

“That’s what everyone seems to think. But be careful, we must emphasize to what extent Messi and Cristiano have done crazy things. We must also remember that they still do it, because even if they get older, obviously, they remain fantastic players."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both left the European football scene this year. Hence, the onus is on Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to keep the audience entertained week in and week out.